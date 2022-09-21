Unilever Plc Company Profile, Business Overview, Financial Performance, and Competitive Intelligence Report - Market.us

Unilever-Group Logo

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Description

Unilever Plc specializes in the sale and production of consumer products. Antonius Johannes Jurgens created the company in 1930. Samuel van den Bergh co-founded the company. London, United Kingdom, is the location of the headquarters. It operates three segments: Beauty & Personal Care; Home Care; Food & Refreshments.

Beauty and Personal Care sells skin-care products such as deodorants and products that can be used to clean the skin. The Home Care section contains a broad range of cleaning products aswell as a fabric category. Foods and refreshments sell ice creams, savory, as well dressings and tea.

Key Financials

📈 Revenue (US$ Mn

Unilever Plc’s annual revenue for 2021 was US$ 54,962 Mn, a 3.35% increase from 2020

From 2019’s annual revenues, Unilever Plc registered a -8.64% decrease in 2020, amounting to US$ 53,179 Mn

Total revenue of US$ 58,210 Mn was generated in 2019 by Unilever Plc.

📈 Net Income(US$ Mn)

Unilever Plc’s net income for 2021 was US$ 6,713 Mn, a -2.07% decrease from 2020

From 2019’s net incomes, Unilever Plc registered an 8.83% increase in 2020, amounting to US$ 6,855 Mn

A net income of US$ 6,299 Mn was generated in 2019 by Unilever Plc.

📈 Gross Margin %

The gross margin generated by Unilever Plc in 2021 was 12%

At an 18.52% increase from, Unilever Plc’s gross margin of 13% was indexed in 2020

Unilever Plc generated a gross margin of 11% in 2019

SWOT Analysis | Strengths

Operational capacities

Unilever's vast network allows it to achieve operational synergy, and serve its customers efficiently. Its strong operational capabilities enable it to expand its business opportunities and plan for future expansion. It ensures that inputs are always available, manages price fluctuations and risks, and simplifies the whole process. It manages global networks that include around 450 logistics warehouses, offices and 290 manufacturing plants.

The company currently has around 100 locations worldwide and serves approximately 25 million customers. The company launched the Shikhar eB2B platform to market its products in India. Unilever has a presence in three regions: Asia/AMET/RUB and the Americas. Europe, Europe, and the Middle East. In FY2020, 46.2% of revenue was generated in Asia/AMET/RUB. Europe was 31.7% and 22.1I>

