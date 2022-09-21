Sound Bar Market To Show Strong Growth & Revenue To 2028 | Altec Lansing ,Sony , Panasonic, JBL, Bose Corporation

Emergen Research Logo

A soundbar is a one- or two-piece speaker system that produces high-quality audio

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sound bar market size is expected to reach USD 9,625.1 Million in 2028, and register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. A soundbar often known as a speaker-bar is a type of wireless audio. A soundbar is a one- or two-piece speaker system that produces high-quality audio. It's utilized in conjunction with devices like television, laptop, PC, smartphone, music players, etc. A subwoofer is part of a two-piece soundbar system. Soundbars are used in places where freestanding speakers aren't possible. In a soundbar cabinet, various speakers are installed that can help generate a stereo effect, surround sound, or both. It improves the sound experience of customers without the difficulties of surround sound speakers, wiring, and other issues for the entire family theatre. Furthermore, television manufacturers provide soundbars that are tailored to meet the aesthetic of the television to which they are paired.

On-demand streaming services have gained popularity over the recent years. Subscription-based revenue model is being adopted by several Over-The-Top (OTT) providers. The platforms are providing a wide range of payment & subscription options to users, offering flexibility in streaming content online as per individual demands. Subscriptions offer improved opportunities, precise collection of customer preferences, and increased chances of customer retention.

The Global Sound Bar Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

The global sound bar market is moderately fragmented with a large number of small- and medium-sized companies accounting for a major revenue share. Major companies have well-established facilities and are undertaking acquisitions and mergers, and strategic agreements, and are engaging in various research & development activities and initiatives, to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies and products in the market.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Altec Lansing Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Sharp Corporation

B & W Group Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

JBL

Samsung Electronics Company Ltd.

Bose Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬:

To provide deep understanding of the Sound Bar industry.

To highlight the critical data of each segment at extensive level.

To determine key success factors in different segments of Sound Bar industry.

To carry economic analysis, build quantitative and financial models of global Sound Bar Market industry and individual segments.

To project future performance of the global Sound Bar industry and identify imperatives.

To identify risks of investing in particular segments and suggest appropriate strategies to mitigate the risks.

To study what held back the Sound Bar industry during pandemic and forces that are driving up the global Sound Bar Market post-pandemic.

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Sound Bar Market .The report offers valuable insights into the market size, market share, sales channel and distribution network, segmentation of the market, demands, and trends, and growth prospects. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale.

𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐛𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

The increasing popularity of subscription-based video platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix in developing countries is a major factor driving the global soundbar industry. Additionally, a combination of quick digitalization and an increase in the use of smart devices like laptops, smartphones, smart TVs, and other smart gadgets has boosted demand for soundbars around the world. Newer and more inventive 4K and 8K television technologies have been introduced as a result of several technological advancements, which has accelerated industry expansion. Additionally, the soundbar's quick integration with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant along with its robust internet connectivity have boosted the product's ability to stream wireless content, improving the overall user experience.

The need for appropriate media and entertainment gadgets like soundbars is being driven by the digital transformations in the music industry. They are producing robust sound with good bass responses. Furthermore, improving consumer living standards fueled by rising disposable income levels have increased demand for high-end and luxury consumer technology driving product demand even higher.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Active Sound Bar

Passive Sound Bar

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Wired

HDMI Cable

Optical cable

Coaxial Cable

Others

Wireless

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Table-top

Wall-mounted

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Music Players

Home Sound System

TV Sets

Computers

Others

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

How has the soundbar market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the soundbar market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the installation method?

What is the breakup of the market based on the connectivity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the India soundbar market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?\

