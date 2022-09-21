GXO Named to 2023 FreightTech 100

Prestigious list honoring the logistics industry’s most innovative companies includes GXO for a second consecutive year

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has been named by FreightWaves as one of the FreightTech 100 for the second consecutive year. Freightwaves, the industry-leading provider of news, data and analytics for the logistics markets, created the FreightTech 100 to spotlight the most innovative companies in the industry.



“As a company dedicated to helping customers optimize their warehouse fulfillment operations through innovation, GXO is honored to receive this recognition from FreightWaves,” said Sandeep Sakharkar, Chief Information Officer, GXO. “We’re heading into the peak season, which means our customers are increasingly looking for solutions to their biggest logistics challenges and to deliver an amazing customer experience. That’s why we’re leading our industry in investing in, developing and deploying innovative automation and software that helps customers manage demand throughout the year so that they can grow efficiently.”

Automation and technology are key differentiators for GXO. In 2021, the Fortune 500 company increased its use of collaborative robots worldwide by 200% and it is continuing to deploy thousands more robots in 2022. In the second quarter this year, 60% of the contracts GXO signed were highly automated, further accelerating its position as a leader in technology and automated warehousing.

FreightWaves is the world’s leading supply chain intelligence platform, used by more than 1 million professionals and more than 500 global enterprises to make informed decisions about their current and future supply chain operations. It uses an independent panel of judges to select 100 companies from hundreds of nominees to create the annual FreightTech 100.

About GXO Logistics



GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 120,000 team members across more than 900 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media contacts



Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com

Anne Lafourcade

+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90

anne.lafourcade@gxo.com