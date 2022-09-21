Hanesbrands Inc. Company Profile & Facts - Market.us

Hanesbrands Inc. generated total revenue of US$ 6,127.1 Mn in 2021

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A history of the company

Hanesbrands Inc. is an American clothing company based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. It was founded in 1901 as the Hanes Knitting Company by John Wesley Hanes and his brother George Henry Hanes. The company initially produced knit underwear for men and women. In the 1950s, the company began producing T-shirts, and in the 1960s it began manufacturing bras. In 1985, the company was acquired by Sara Lee Corporation. In 2006, Sara Lee spun off its apparel businesses, including Hanesbrands, into a separate publicly traded company. Hanesbrands has a long history of innovation in the apparel industry. In the 1920s, it introduced seamless knitting technology to make pantyhose more comfortable for women to wear.

Hanesbrands Inc. is a global marketer of apparel and underwear. The company operates in more than 50 countries and employs more than 60,000 people. Its brands include Hanes, Champion, Playtex, Bali, L'eggs, Wonderbra, Just My Size, barely there, and Temp-tations. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Hanesbrands is responsible for many innovations in the apparel industry. It was the first to mass-produce seamless hosiery and pre-shrunk cotton shirts. The company also introduced "tagless" clothing, which has become standard in many garments today. Hanesbrands has always been at the forefront of technology and innovation in the apparel industry.

Key Financials 💹

Revenue (US$ Mn):

✔ Hanesbrands Inc. generated total revenue of US$ 6,127.1 Mn in 2021

Operating Income (US$ Mn):

✔ An operating income of US$ 36 Mn was generated in 2021 by Hanesbrands Inc.

Net Income (US$ Mn):

✔ Hanesbrands Inc. generated a net income of US$ 43 Mn in 2021

Recent developments

The company recently announced several new initiatives and partnerships that are aimed at furthering its growth. First, Hanesbrands has partnered with American Family Insurance to be the exclusive uniform provider for the insurer’s 13,000 employees. This partnership will provide Hanesbrands with significant exposure to American Family’s customers and employees.

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

