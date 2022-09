Oral Care Market To Show Strong Growth & Revenue To 2030 | Procter & Gamble, Kao, Unilever, Church & Dwight, Lion

Emergen Research Logo

Growing prevalence of dental care both among adults and children is a key factor driving dental care market revenue growth

Dental Care Market Size โ€“ USD 33.72 Billion in 2021, Market Growth โ€“ at a CAGR of 6.4%, Market Trends โ€“ Significant investments in research & development activities” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Oral Care Market size was USD 33.72 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements in oral care products and growing prevalence of Oral Care Market are major factors driving market revenue growth.

Additionally, technological advancements in oral care products and introduction of innovative Oral products are expected to drive market revenue growth. In developed countries with high living expenses, majority of people opt for oral care devices, such as electric toothbrushes and other innovative Oral Care Market items, owing to various advantages. An electric toothbrush comes with various advantages, such as through its app, sensors of electric toothbrush check that users are brushing their teeth properly and its entertaining activities encourage youngsters to maintain healthy practice of brushing their teeth on a regular basis.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 530 million children population suffer from tooth decay of primary teeth. Major players such as Colgate-Palmolive Company and Procter & Gamble have adopted various initiatives to spread awareness regarding oral hygiene both for children and adults, which is leading to an increase in the demand for oral care products. The rising prevalence of Oral caries is another important driver impacting the demand for oral care products. Tooth decay commonly occurs among children due to their unhealthy food habits and lack of oral hygiene. Hence, the young population is more prone to Oral caries.

The Global Oral Care Market report provides full coverage of the companiesโ€™ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects.

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐Ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž:

Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble, GSK Group of Companies, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Kao Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Unilever, GC Corporation, Lion Corporation, and Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐Ž๐›๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ:

To provide deep understanding of the Oral Care Market industry.

To highlight the critical data of each segment at extensive level.

To determine key success factors in different segments of Oral Care Market industry.

To carry economic analysis, build quantitative and financial models of global Oral Care Market industry and individual segments.

To project future performance of the global Oral Care Market industry and identify imperatives.

To identify risks of investing in particular segments and suggest appropriate strategies to mitigate the risks.

To study what held back the Oral Care Market industry during pandemic and forces that are driving up the global Oral Care Market post-pandemic.

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Oral Care Market .The report offers valuable insights into the market size, market share, sales channel and distribution network, segmentation of the market, demands, and trends, and growth prospects. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale.

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ

๐“๐จ๐จ๐ญ๐ก๐ฉ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐‡๐จ๐ฅ๐ ๐š ๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ž ๐ญ๐จ ๐š ๐‹๐š๐ซ๐ ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฆ๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐•๐š๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ :

The variety of toothpaste flavorsโ€”including mint, lime, strawberry, and many othersโ€”as well as its several categoriesโ€”sensitivity control, whitening, mouth/breath freshener, controlling tooth decay, protecting gums, etc.โ€”lead to a higher share of the toothpaste market. Additionally, a major factor in the segment's growth is the availability of toothpaste in a variety of forms, including paste, gel, liquid, spray, capsule, etc. However, the toothbrush market saw significant growth as a result of revolutionary teeth-cleaning brush products introduced by well-known brands, which attracted customers to buy these goods. With the introduction of Oral-B Genius X, a toothbrush powered by artificial intelligence, the Gillette Company hopes to change the way people brush their teeth forever.

The home segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Oral Care Market should be provided at home for children of upto twelve months, to assist children and their families build a lifetime of good oral health. Most patients who have a higher than average level of Oral hygiene knowledge choose oral irrigators for home usage. Furthermore, home-use oral irrigators, often known as water floss, are becoming more popular owing to growing awareness of bleeding gums produced by string floss and difficulty in maintaining Oral health.

๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง :

๐„๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ง ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ, ๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—โ€“๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ)

Toothpastes

Pastes

Gels

Powders

Polishes

Toothbrushes & Accessories

Manual Toothbrushes

Electric Toothbrushes

Battery-powered Toothbrushes

Replacement Toothbrush Heads

Mouthwashes/ Rinses

Non-medicated Mouthwashes

Medicated Mouthwashes

Oral Accessories/ Ancillaries

Oral Flosses

Breath Fresheners

Cosmetic Oral Whitening Products

Oral Water Jets

Oral Products

Fixatives

Other Denture Products

Oral Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

๐๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐‘๐š๐ง๐ ๐ž ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—โ€“๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ)

Home

Dentistry

๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—โ€“๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ)

Consumer Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Distribution

Oral Prosthesis Cleaning Solution

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ข๐ง๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ž๐ฑ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter's Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

