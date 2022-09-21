Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systems Market Size is Anticipated to Reach USD 4,491.94 Million by 2030

The report includes major latest developments, upgrades in the market, different opportunities, as well as in-detail market segmentation.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published, the global automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems market is expected to grow from USD 2,097.28 Million in 2021 to USD 4,491.94 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The exhaust gas recirculation system is vital to the vehicle's engine management system. It circulates precisely calculated volumes to the engine intake system of exhaust gas for improved engine performance, decreased fuel consumption, and decreased NOx emissions.

Market Growth & Trends

To reduce NOx emissions, more and more diesel engines are being used globally. The EGR-adopted engines may significantly reduce NOx, but at the cost of a 40%-50% reduction in UHC emissions. Beginning in 2014, the stringent Euro 6 emission standards for passenger vehicles provided a challenge for filter media producers. Very efficient systems are needed for this. To prevent low-pressure exhaust gas recirculation at high engine loads, future emission criteria must be partially satisfied.

Key Findings

The EGR valve segment was valued at USD 677.22 Million in 2021.

The component segment is divided into EGR solenoid, EGR cooler, EGR valve, EGR position sensor, bypass flap, and others. The EGR valve segment was valued at USD 677.22 Million in 2021. The EGR system's key element is the EGR valve. The EGR valve's function is to control the flow of recirculated exhaust gas according to engine load.

The gasoline segment was valued at USD 1,197.02 Million in 2021.

The application segment is divided into gasoline and diesel. The gasoline segment was valued at USD 1,197.02 Million in 2021. Recirculating exhaust gas is primarily utilized on gasoline engines to reduce throttling loss at part load range to reduce fuel consumption and, secondly, to reduce NOX emission levels.

The 1000CC to 3000CC segment accounted for a market share of 78.71% in 2021.

The engine type segment is divided into 1000cc to 3000cc, 3001cc to 5000cc, and 5001cc & above. The 1000CC to 3000CC segment accounted for a market share of 78.71% in 2021.

The passenger vehicle segment was valued at USD 1,503.91 Million in 2021.

The vehicle type segment is divided into light commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicle segment was valued at USD 1,503.91 Million in 2021. Passenger vehicles have two types of EGR valves: flap and plate. Plate valves that are linearly actuated provide improved internal leakage tightness when closed.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Systems Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Asia Pacific was valued at USD 730.31 million among all regions in 2021.

Key players operating in the global automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems market are:

Borgwarner Inc

Eberspächer Climate Control Systems GMBH & Co. KG.

Mahle GMBH

Friedrich Boysen GMBH & Co. KG

Elringklinger AG

IAV GMBH

About the report:

The global automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

