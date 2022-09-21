With a CAGR of 5.6%, Next Generation Batteries Market Size Worth USD 20.84 Billion by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for more efficient and cost-effective batteries is driving global next generation batteries market growth.

Market Size – USD 13.79 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends – Increasing R&D activities to produce advanced next generation batteries ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global next generation batteries market is expected to reach a market size of USD 20.84 Billion at a steady CAGR of 5.6% in 2027, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing investment by OEMs such as BMW Group, Volkswagen, and Daimler for production of more efficient and cost-effective batteries. Increasing research and development activities for production of advanced next generation batteries with better fire resistance, longer life span, and quicker charge rate are key factors expected to drive growth of the global next generation batteries market. Major manufacturers of next generation batteries are investing significantly in development of high-power and safe battery technologies using 3-dimensional structures with high-density solid electrolytes and electrodes. The rising need to supply reliable power in compact wearable devices has also resulted in increasing production of advanced next generation batteries with high energy density capabilities.

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key players in the market include Sion Power Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi, Ambri Inc., NantEnergy Corporation, Phinergy, LG Chemicals, Samsung, Mitsubishi Chemical and Amprius Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global next generation batteries market on the basis of end-use, type, and region:

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Transportation

Energy Storage

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Nickel cadmium

Lithium ion

Magnesium ion

Lithium Sulphur

Solid Electrodes

Ultra-capacitors

Metal air

Nickel metal hydride

Geographical Segmentation:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Next Generation Batteries Market, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyses the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Objectives of the Report:

Industrial structure analysis of the Next Generation Batteries market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Next Generation Batteries market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Next Generation Batteries market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements,

new product launches, and other strategic alliances

Study of the global Next Generation Batteries market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

