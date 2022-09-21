Indian Feed Additives Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027
Indian feed additives market Overview:
The Indian feed additives market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.3% during 2022-2027. Feed additives are a type of dietary supplement that is largely used in animal nutrition to improve the quality of the feed. They consist of vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients required for ensuring optimum animal health and disease prevention. Nutritional, coccidiostats, sensory, and zootechnical are the types of additives primarily administered to the animal feed.
Indian Feed Additives Market Trends:
The increasing livestock population and growing consciousness regarding animal health and wellness are two primes factors driving the feed additives market growth in India. Additionally, the country is one of the largest producers of milk, eggs, broilers, and fish, which is significantly increasing the demand for feed additives, thereby driving the market growth further. Apart from this, the shifting focus on improving yields, rising emphasis on livestock disease prevention, and increasing meat exports are providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors, such as the growing meat consumption and increasing cases of livestock diseases, are creating a positive outlook for the market in India.
Report Scope of Indian Feed Additives Market:
Report Features Details
Base Year of the Analysis 2021
Historical Period 2016-2021
Forecast Period 2022-2027
Units US$ Million
Segment Coverage Source, Product Type, Livestock, Form, Region
Breakup by Source:
Synthetic
Natural
Breakup by Product Type:
Amino Acids
Lysine
Methionine
Threonine
Tryptophan
Phosphates
Monocalcium Phosphate
Dicalcium Phosphate
Mono-Dicalcium Phosphate
Defluorinated Phosphate
Tricalcium Phosphate
Others
Vitamins
Fat-Soluble
Water-Soluble
Acidifiers
Propionic Acid
Formic Acid
Citric Acid
Lactic Acid
Sorbic Acid
Malic Acid
Acetic Acid
Others
Carotenoids
Astaxanthin
Canthaxanthin
Lutein
Beta-Carotene
Enzymes
Phytase
Protease
Others
Mycotoxin Detoxifiers
Binders
Modifiers
Flavors and Sweeteners
Flavors
Sweeteners
Antibiotics
Tetracycline
Penicillin
Others
Minerals
Potassium
Calcium
Phosphorus
Magnesium
Sodium
Iron
Zinc
Copper
Manganese
Others
Antioxidants
Bha
Bht
Ethoxyquin
Others
Non-Protein Nitrogen
Urea
Ammonia
Others
Preservatives
Mold Inhibitors
Anticaking Agents
Phytogenics
Essential Oils
Herbs and Spices
Oleoresin
Others
Probiotics
Lactobacilli
Stretococcus Thermophilus
Bifidobacteria
Yeast
Breakup by Livestock:
Ruminants
Calves
Dairy Cattle
Beef Cattle
Others
Poultry
Broilers
Layers
Breeders
Swine
Starters
Growers
Sows
Aquatic Animal
Others
Breakup by Form:
Dry
Liquid
Breakup by Region:
North India
East India
West and Central India
South Indi
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
