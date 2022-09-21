Indian Feed Additives Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IMARC Group provides extensive analysis of the Indian feed additives industry covering the market trends, investment opportunities, growth trends, statistics, and industry prospects. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Indian feed additives market size, share, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Indian feed additives market Overview:

The Indian feed additives market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.3% during 2022-2027. Feed additives are a type of dietary supplement that is largely used in animal nutrition to improve the quality of the feed. They consist of vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients required for ensuring optimum animal health and disease prevention. Nutritional, coccidiostats, sensory, and zootechnical are the types of additives primarily administered to the animal feed.

Indian Feed Additives Market Trends:

The increasing livestock population and growing consciousness regarding animal health and wellness are two primes factors driving the feed additives market growth in India. Additionally, the country is one of the largest producers of milk, eggs, broilers, and fish, which is significantly increasing the demand for feed additives, thereby driving the market growth further. Apart from this, the shifting focus on improving yields, rising emphasis on livestock disease prevention, and increasing meat exports are providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors, such as the growing meat consumption and increasing cases of livestock diseases, are creating a positive outlook for the market in India.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report

Report Scope of Indian Feed Additives Market:

Report Features Details

Base Year of the Analysis 2021

Historical Period 2016-2021

Forecast Period 2022-2027

Units US$ Million

Segment Coverage Source, Product Type, Livestock, Form, Region

Breakup by Source:

Synthetic

Natural

Breakup by Product Type:

Amino Acids

Lysine

Methionine

Threonine

Tryptophan

Phosphates

Monocalcium Phosphate

Dicalcium Phosphate

Mono-Dicalcium Phosphate

Defluorinated Phosphate

Tricalcium Phosphate

Others

Vitamins

Fat-Soluble

Water-Soluble

Acidifiers

Propionic Acid

Formic Acid

Citric Acid

Lactic Acid

Sorbic Acid

Malic Acid

Acetic Acid

Others

Carotenoids

Astaxanthin

Canthaxanthin

Lutein

Beta-Carotene

Enzymes

Phytase

Protease

Others

Mycotoxin Detoxifiers

Binders

Modifiers

Flavors and Sweeteners

Flavors

Sweeteners

Antibiotics

Tetracycline

Penicillin

Others

Minerals

Potassium

Calcium

Phosphorus

Magnesium

Sodium

Iron

Zinc

Copper

Manganese

Others

Antioxidants

Bha

Bht

Ethoxyquin

Others

Non-Protein Nitrogen

Urea

Ammonia

Others

Preservatives

Mold Inhibitors

Anticaking Agents

Phytogenics

Essential Oils

Herbs and Spices

Oleoresin

Others

Probiotics

Lactobacilli

Stretococcus Thermophilus

Bifidobacteria

Yeast

Breakup by Livestock:

Ruminants

Calves

Dairy Cattle

Beef Cattle

Others

Poultry

Broilers

Layers

Breeders

Swine

Starters

Growers

Sows

Aquatic Animal

Others

Breakup by Form:

Dry

Liquid

Breakup by Region:

North India

East India

West and Central India

South Indi

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

