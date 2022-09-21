Migration: Morocco Ready to Share Experience with Mali - Minister

MOROCCO, September 21 - The Kingdom of Morocco is ready to share its experience and expertise with the Republic of Mali, to help people in difficult situations, including migrants, said Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family Aouatif Hayar on Tuesday.

During her meeting with the Malian Minister for Humanitarian Action, Solidarity, Refugees and Displaced Persons, Oumarou Diarra, Hayar recalled the "historic and extraordinary relations" between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Mali for centuries.

In this respect, the Moroccan minister expressed the willingness of her department to provide all necessary support to the sub-Saharan country to meet the social challenges it faces.

Recalling the strong conviction of HM King Mohammed VI that the development of Africa can only be achieved by Africans, the Minister welcomed the fact that Mali shares this same vision and works tirelessly for the development of the continent.

Moreover, she did not fail to highlight the undeniable role of women in the growth of any country, stressing the need to support them in order to guarantee them an income-generating activity.

Addressing the situation of foreign migrants in Morocco, Hayar noted that the social centers are open to this category, recalling that migrants have benefited, thanks to the Royal High Directives, free vaccination against COVID-19.

MAP 20 September 2022