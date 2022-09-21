Submit Release
UN: Moroccan Official Highlights Kingdom's Experience in Energy Transition

MOROCCO, September 21 - The experience of Morocco in the field of energy transition was highlighted at a meeting of the World Economic Forum held in New York, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister Delegate in charge of Investment, Convergence and Evaluation of Public Policies, Mohcine Jazouli presented the achievements of the Kingdom in terms of investment in the energy transition.

He has, in this context, highlighted the forward-looking vision of HM King Mohammed VI, allowing massive investments to exceed 52% in the energy mix by 2030. The Minister also outlined the prospects for investment in green hydrogen and presented the exceptional potential and competitiveness of Morocco in this area.

Entitled "Sustainable Development Impact Meetings", this event was an opportunity to hold several meetings in anticipation of a strong Moroccan participation in Davos in 2023.

MAP 20 September 2022

