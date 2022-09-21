Asia Pacific PET Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Top Companies and Industry Analysis 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Asia Pacific PET Packaging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the Asia Pacific PET packaging market size reached US$ 28.08 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 39.05 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.65% during 2022-2027.

Industry Overview:

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is a synthetic material with umpteen characteristics that makes it ideal for product packaging. It is manufactured by melting pellets of PET resin to form a molten liquid, which is then extruded into the shape desired by the user. PET is recyclable, durable, eco-friendly, chemically inert, and lightweight, which further enables the manufacturing of large containers with minimum weight and robust build. It can be easily shaped into various containers, packaging boxes, and bottles and helps maintain the quality of the products while providing resistance to diluted alkalis and halogenated hydrocarbons.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-pet-packaging-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising demand for small-sized products and the increasing consumption of on-the-go food products are some of the key factors primarily driving the Asia Pacific PET packaging market growth. The key manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific are shifting towards the use of PET packaging as it is resistant to microorganisms and extends shelf-life. PET packaging is also witnessing massive demand for the packaging of home care, cat and dog food, and beauty and personal care products. The rising environmental awareness and the increasing demand for recyclable packaging solutions are creating a positive outlook for the market. The growing demand for PET packaging in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors and surging investments in research and development (R&D) activities by the key players are factors accelerating the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Asia Pacific PET packaging market on the basis of packaging type, form, pack type, filling technology, end user and country.

Breakup by Packaging Type:

• Rigid Packaging

• Flexible Packaging

Breakup by Form:

• Amorphous PET

• Crystalline PET

Breakup by Pack Type:

• Bottles and Jars

• Bags and Pouches

• Trays

• Lids/Caps and Closures

• Others

Breakup by Filling Technology:

• Hot Fill

• Cold Fill

• Aseptic Fill

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Beverages Industry:

o Bottled Water

o Carbonated Soft Drinks

o Milk and Dairy Products

o Juices

o Beer

o Others

• Household Goods Sector

• Food Industry

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Others

Breakup by Country:

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Indonesia

• Others

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Asia Pacific PET packaging market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3151&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Global PET Packaging Market Report: https://bit.ly/3RZEpXe

India PET Packaging Market Report: https://bit.ly/3f9plYI

Europe PET Packaging Market Report: https://bit.ly/3xCK2mg

GCC PET Packaging Market Report: https://bit.ly/3f6UU5t

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.