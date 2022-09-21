No-code Development Platforms Market Size Worth USD 68.05 Billion in 2028-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need for faster application deployment and rising need to improve productivity are key factors driving global no-code development platforms market

Increasing need for faster application deployment and rising need to improve productivity are key factors driving global no-code development platforms market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing need for faster application deployment and rising need to improve productivity are key factors driving global no-code development platforms market revenue growth

The global no-code development platforms market size was USD 12.17 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 68.05 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 24.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the major factors driving global no-code development platforms market revenue growth are increasing need for faster application deployment and the rising need to improve productivity. Increasing demand for paperless management systems across various industries is also expected to boost revenue growth of the global market going ahead.

Apps developed using traditional application development methods might take years to deploy. It is not uncommon in today's fast-paced corporate world for workers to request for applications to assist them to resolve problems, only to leave or change positions even before the application is completely developed. This trend could be changed by using a no-code platform. Workers can easily implement such apps required to do their jobs due to no-code development, which enables employees to build and deploy a company management app in a much shorter span of time. Paper-based management systems are costly to maintain and also generally unsecured and inaccurate since papers may be lost or stolen and must be properly kept and maintained. Even businesses in highly regulated sectors such as healthcare can benefit from no-code platform procedures based on paper. Replacing old techniques with tablets and smartphones for quicker data entry, increased storage, instant access to data, and other advantages are trends observed in the market.

However, security issues arising from lack of control and limitations of using templates are factors expected to hamper growth of the global no-code development platforms market over the forecast period.

The report extensively analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the No-code Development Platformsmarket on a global as well as regional scale. Moreover, the report also takes into consideration the effect of the different restrictions imposed in different regions on the No-code Development Platformsindustry and its key segments. It also offers a current and future impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall No-code Development Platformsmarket. considers the currently unfolding coronavirus pandemic as one of the key influencing factors. The report also offers a thorough analysis of the key market drivers and restraints that play a vital role in influencing the growth of the industry.

No-code Development Platforms Market Competitive Landscape:

The report covers in-depth profiling of the prominent players of the industry and includes Zoho Corporation, Appy Pie Inc., AppSheet, Airtable Inc., Quickbase, Inc., Kintone Corporation, Bubble Group, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Clapptron Technologies Private Limited, and Microsoft Corporation.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Platform segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly robust CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising demand for no-code platforms among businesses to effectively deploy applications.

Web-based segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share over the forecast period owing to rising demand for web-based apps, as web-based apps have the potential to offer several advantages to organizations.

North America is expected to account for a largest revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Increasing demand for no-code development platforms among end-users in countries in the region to quickly deploy applications is expected to fuel North America market revenue growth going ahead.

The global No-code Development Platforms market report includes a comprehensive analysis of the top players of the market and their market scope through advanced analytical tools. Tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis are used to analyze their growth patterns and market scope for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Emergen Research has segmented the global no-code development platforms on the basis of component, application, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Platform

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Desktop & Server-based

Mobile-based

Web-based

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Construction

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Real Estate

Healthcare

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the No-code Development Platforms market by 2028?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the No-code Development Platforms market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the No-code Development Platforms market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global No-code Development Platforms market, including the global and regional analysis of the market. The study covers critical information and factual data about the No-code Development Platforms market industry, along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. On the basis of the current market scope, the report provides an extensive analysis of how the No-code Development Platforms market is expected to fare in the forecast timeline. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to offer an estimation of the outlook of the global state of the No-code Development Platforms market industry.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available based on the client’s requirements. For more details, kindly connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is suited to meet your requirements.

