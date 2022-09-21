Instrument Landing System and Visual Landing Aids Market to Grow USD 1720.82 Billion By 2026 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Growth of the market for Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids is driven by the increasing demand for landing safety and operational efficiency

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size – USD 1211.16 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.4%, Market Trends –utilization of Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids to reduce air traffic congestion

The Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Market is forecasted to grow from USD 1211.16 billion in 2018 to USD 1720.82 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4%, during the forecast period. Increasing demand for landing safety and operational efficiency is the major driving factor of the market.

An Instrument Landing System (ILS) can be defined as a runway approach aid, which provides pilots with both vertical and horizontal guidance during an approach to land with the use of two radio beams. Innovation of airports is the important factor that accelerates the growth of the instrument landing system and visual landing aids market. Rise in air traffic has resulted in the enhanced need to enlarge airports so as to increase the airports capacity. With the penetration of new and advanced technologies in ILS and VLA, the airports will be able to replace their old systems with new state-of-art systems.

The major players in the Image intensifier unit market are Thales Group (France) , Astronics Corporation (U.S.), ATG Airports, Ltd. (U.K.), ADB Airfield Solutions, LLC (U.S.), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Multi Electric Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.), Systems Interface Ltd. (U.K.), SAAB Sensis (U.S.) and Api Technologies Corporation (UK

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Market is forecasted to grow from USD 1211.16billion in 2018 to USD 1720.82 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4%, during the forecast period. Increasing demand for landing safety and operational efficiency is the major driving factor of the market.

• Based on Category, the market is divided as ILS CAT I, ILS CAT II, ILS CAT III. CAT II/CAT III is expected to grow the market at a rate of 4.5%. Due to the high efficiency and the ability to safe landing even in poor conditions, the CAT II/CAT III is rapidly increasing in demand.

• Based on Visual landing aids, the market is segmented as Runaway lighting, Taxiway lighting and Approach lighting. The ALS or approach lighting system helps the pilot in shifting from instrument to visual flight, as well as to align the aircraft visually with the runway centerline. The approach lighting system at the Decision Altitude allows the pilot to continue landing towards the runway, even when the runway or runway lights cannot be seen.

• The Technology used is LED’s and Incandescent lights. LED’s is forecasted to drive the market. LEDs are more energy efficient and consume less power as energy is not wasted by generating radiant heat.

• The Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Market is segmented across five regions, namely, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. APAC is forecasted to dominate themarket with the largest share of 37%.

For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of Category, Visual landing aids, technology and region:

Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

ILS CAT I

ILS CAT II

ILS CAT III

Visual landing aids Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Runaway lighting

Taxi way lighting

Approach lighting

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

LED’s

Incandescent lights

The key regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Questions Answered In The Report

What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year?

What are the key factors driving the global Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids market?

What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?

Who are the key players in the global Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids market?

What are the trending factors influencing the market shares?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?

Which are the global opportunities for expanding the global Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids market?

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Macro Indicators

Chapter 4. Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Market by Category (Insights & Trends)

Chapter 6. Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Market By Visual Landing Aids (Insights & Trends)

Chapter 7. Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Market by Technology (Insights & Trends)

Chapter 8. Instrument Landing System And Visual Landing Aids Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

