Near Infrared Imaging Market Revenue Growth, Key Factors, Major Companies, Forecast To 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of surgical procedures globally is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth.

Near Infrared Imaging Market Trends – Smartphone-based near-infrared imaging measurement solutions offered for point-of-care diagnostics is a major trend influencing growth of near infrared imaging” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global near-infrared imaging market size is expected to reach USD 1,535.0 Million in 2028, and register a revenue CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. The market’s high revenue growth is resultant of growing prevalence of different types of chronic diseases including cardiovascular diseases and cancers. In 2020, approximately 19.3 million individuals were diagnosed with cancer, resulting in nearly 10 million deaths globally.

An emerging technology, near-infrared imaging is used in both preclinical and clinical imaging applications for cancer patients, offering several benefits such as real-time display of images of internal structures of the human body, high spatial resolution of images, and comprehensive molecular profiling combined with the use of fluorescent probes. Additionally, growing demand for near-infrared imaging technology to detect cancer at early stage is a primary factor expected to support the market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/579

Furthermore, rapidly growing global geriatric population is another significant factor augmenting demand for near-infrared imaging systems, thus, contributing to the overall market growth. Approximately 80% of the geriatric population suffers from at least one type of chronic disease, whereas nearly 77% of that population suffers from any two types of chronic conditions, with cancer and cardiovascular disease being the most common chronic disease.

Near-infrared imaging has widespread applications in the field of physiological diagnostics and study of blood sugar, pulse oximetry, sports medicine, neurology, and urology. Growing requirement for surgical procedures and diagnosis for chronic diseases among a considerable population is further impacting the revenue growth of the near-infrared imaging market.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

In January 2021, Olympus Corporation declared to sign a definitive agreement for purchasing Quest Photonic Devices BV. The deal is worth USD 60.70 million and is intended to reinforce the capabilities of Olympus Corporation in surgical endoscopy.

In terms of product type, the devices segment registered for a significantly high revenue share in the year 2020. Devices like near-infrared fluorescence imaging find application in imaging-guided surgery and lesion detection. Near-infrared fluorescence imaging devices offer enhanced spatial resolution, along with providing a better optical view of internal structures due to its ability to reach tissue depth at significant extent.

Based on application, revenue from the reconstructive surgery segment is predicted to increase at a significant rate going ahead. Near-infrared imaging technology, owing to its ability in real-time anatomical guidance, identification, and perioperative ability, aids in evaluating tissue viability by monitoring oxygenation changes during the pedicled flaps transfer in reconstructive/plastic surgery.

In North America, the near-infrared imaging market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020, which is resultant of rapid adoption of forefront technologies, rising investment in different innovative imaging modalities, and increasing healthcare expenditure in various countries in the region. Also, growing prevalence of several chronic diseases and existence of leading providers of near-infrared imaging systems in North American countries are some of the other factors supporting the revenue growth of this regional market.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/579

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global near-infrared imaging market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Devices

Reagents

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cancer Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Surgeries

Reconstructive Surgeries

Preclinical Imaging

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Others

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/near-infrared-imaging-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Sweden

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Global Near-Infrared Imaging Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Near-Infrared Imaging market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Key questions answered in the report:

1. Which are the five top players of the Near Infrared Imaging market?

2. How will the Near Infrared Imaging market change in the next five years?

3. Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the Near Infrared Imaging market?

4. What are the drivers and restraints of the Near Infrared Imaging market?

5. Which regional market will show the highest growth?

6. What will be the CAGR and size of the Near Infrared Imaging market throughout the forecast period?

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/579

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

Explore More Emergen Research Reports @

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-kitchen-appliances-market

Big Data Analytics In Bfsi Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/big-data-analytics-in-bfsi-market

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blood-pressure-monitoring-devices-market

Tactical Data Link Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/tactical-data-link-market

Near-Infrared Imaging Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/near-infrared-imaging-market

Orthopedic Biomaterial Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/orthopedic-biomaterial-market

Speaker Driver Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/speaker-driver-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a Marketresearch and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer Marketintelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.