WiFi Analytics Market Revenue, Trends, Market Share Analysis, and Forecast to 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

An increasing number of smart city projects is a key factor driving Wi-Fi Analytics market revenue growth

WiFi Analytics Market Size – USD 12.70 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.4%, Market Trends – Significant investments in research & development activities” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Wi-Fi analytics market size reached USD 12.70 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of smart devices and rising deployment of Wi-Fi connections to enhance customer experience drives market revenue growth.

Rising number of smartphone users and smart city projects support demand for public Wi-Fi hotspots. Wi-Fi analytics helps users to use the information available via wireless networks to make decisions about physical space. Various e-commerce businesses can monitor client navigation data by using online marketing analytics tools and these data can be used to generate meaningful insight to make decisions in order to increase business revenue. Wi-Fi analytics enables users to identify which devices are consuming maximum bandwidth and can decide on bandwidth allocation process among students and programs and maintain appropriate service levels. Wi-Fi analytics enables businesses to mitigate the difference between online and offline visibility. Wi-Fi hotspots can be implemented on machinery for offloading performance data captured during operation.

However, various factors can hamper market growth including limited range and security issues. Wi-Fi range is generally limited. It usually lasts between 100-150 feet. This range is sufficient for domestic but it’s not very convenient for multi-storeyed buildings. The speed varies from floor to floor which might not be very efficient for daily operations of a company. The only solution to such problems is the purchase of extra access points at additional costs. In addition, the speed of a Wi-Fi is usually lower than a wired connection. Once multiple devices get connected to the router, there is a drastic reduction in speed. Moreover, increased transceiver power, extenders, and directional antennas can solve this issue, but it will cost extra. Privacy of customers’ data is at high risk since their location can be tracked through Wi-Fi.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1098

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The solution segment revenue is expected to grow at a fast rate during the forecast period due to increasing requirements for customer behavior data. Integration of Wi-Fi analytics solution in offline retail stores improves customer experience. The invention of social Wi-Fi, which implies integration of social media and Wi-Fi captive portals, helps businesses to offer an efficient and customizer user experience through an omnichannel sale approach.

The smart infrastructure segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. By collecting and analyzing accurate data from various sources, smart infrastructure potentially overcomes challenges such as public transport, energy management, and security, which are faced by many cities across the world. Smart tools help to collect such data and these tools are connected via Wi-Fi. Increasing demand for these smart devices and tools is driving demand for Wi-Fi analytics.

The market in North America accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2021 owing to factors like the increasing adoption of big data analytics and rising demand from food and healthcare industries.

Companies profiled in the global market report include Blix Ltd., Intelligent Automation, Aruba Networks, Zimperium, Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel), Cloud4Wi, Fortinet Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Purple, and Zebra Technologies Corp.

On 7 August 2020, Cisco Systems Inc., which is a U.S.-based IT and networking company, completed the acquisition of ThousandEyes Inc., the Internet and cloud intelligence platform of ThousandEyes’ increased visibility, action, and insights into digital delivery of applications and services over cloud and Internet. This enables organizations to visualize any network, fast surface actionable insights, collaborate, and solve problems with service providers. Cisco improves network and application performance. Combination of these two companies would enable users to identify deficiencies and enhance network and application performance across enterprise and cloud networks by providing them a complete end-to-end view of digital delivery of applications and services over the Internet.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1098

Emergen Research has segmented the global Wi-Fi Analytics market on the basis of fiber type, polymer type, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Solution

Service

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cloud

On-Premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Wi-Fi Presence Analytics

Wi-Fi Marketing Analytics

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wifi-analytics-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1098

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the WiFi Analytics market by 2027?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the WiFi Analytics market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the WiFi Analytics market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global WiFi Analytics market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any queries regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

Explore More Emergen Research Reports @

Operating Room Management Solutions Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/operating-room-management-solutions-market

Topical Drug Delivery Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/topical-drug-delivery-market

Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-systems-spending-market

Big Data Analytics In Manufacturing Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/big-data-analytics-in-manufacturing-market

Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/radiation-therapy-quality-assurance-phantoms-market

Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ultrasound-guided-regional-anesthesia-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a Marketresearch and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer Marketintelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

