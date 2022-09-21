Aircraft Tail Rotor Gearbox Market Demand, Scope and Global Competitive Insights 2029

Aircraft tail rotor gearbox market key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Vehicles market share by 2027.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft Tail Rotor Gearbox Market Outlook – 2027

The global aircraft tail rotor gearbox market is experiencing a significant growth, due to increasing commercial & military aircraft fleet size. Aircraft tail rotor gearbox is the component of transmission system placed at the top of the vertical fin enabling 90-degree change in direction of drive and speed (RPM) reduction between input and output drive shaft which mounts and drives the tail rotor in an aircraft, helicopters specifically. Moreover, aircraft tail rotor gearbox also houses the pitch change mechanism, oil filler cap (vent breather), an oil level sight gauge, and a drain plug with a magnetic insert. Further, tail rotor gearboxes ensure lossless transmission of mechanical energy.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Aircraft gearbox companies are facing short-term operational issues due to supply chain constraints and lack of site access due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

COVID-19 has forced governments to discontinue all assembly and manufacturing operations including aircraft industry.

The complete lockdown situation in several countries due to COVID-19 has directly impacted defense organizations to delay the procurement of aircraft gearboxes from the suppliers of the aircraft gearbox.

The COVID-19 pandemic is exerting tremendous financial stress on the aircraft gearbox companies by increasing the inventory carrying cost of the aircraft gearbox.

The aircraft industry has witnessed the colossal decline in flight hours as a large number of international as well as domestic flights are getting cancelled all across the globe to curb the transmission of the COVID-19.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in aircraft production, increase in demand for lightweight gearboxes, and rise in adoption of geared turbofan are the factors that drive the global aircraft accessory gearbox market. However, engine limitations at high altitudes and requirement of high initial investment products hinder the market growth. On the contrary, investment in R&D of open rotor engines and geared turbofan engines, and trend of fuel efficient and environment friendly vehicles present new pathways in the industry.

The global aircraft accessory gearbox market trends are as follows:

Demand for lightweight gearboxes

The demand for light-weight & efficient gearboxes for next-generation electric powered aircrafts is increasing. Recently, in 2020, Bell Textron Inc. (aerospace manufacturer headquartered in Texas, US) announced that future helicopter designs will come with split-tip main rotor blades and anti-torque control provided by a cross-flow fan embedded in the tail boom, rather than a traditional tail rotor, with the help of two recent approved patents. As part of its justification for the new designs, Bell stated that the safety disadvantages of traditional tail rotors and the added weight and complexity of ducted fan designs require gearboxes and drive shafts to deliver power from the engines. Moreover, Bell stated the fan of future helicopters will be capable of mechanically, hydraulically, or electrically driven. Further, new design provides numerous benefits over existing designs such as improved safety, acoustics, and performance, and reduced complexity, cost, and especially weight, among others. Such demand for lightweight gearboxes is expected to drive the global aircraft tail rotor gearbox market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global aircraft tail rotor gearbox industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global aircraft tail rotor gearbox market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global aircraft tail rotor gearbox market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global aircraft tail rotor gearbox market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the aircraft tail rotor gearbox market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the aircraft tail rotor gearbox market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

