Pascal Beveraggi won back his own company in court but struggles to get it back
EINPresswire.com/ -- While the world is fiercely trying to recover from the global pandemic, and with financial experts painting a bleak picture of a coming recession, it is rare to come across heroes such as French National, Mr. Pascal Beveraggi, who is fighting tooth and nail to be allowed to re-take his own company NB Mining Africa and recover all his assets in DRC.
Mr. Pascal Beveraggi owned and operated the NB Mining Africa company for years employing and providing thousands of jobs for the Congolese people before it was unlawfully taken away from him. Mr. Beveraggi’s long and exhausting legal fight to win back his company and all his assets in DRC, that is rightfully his, has taken several years now, and yet, his priority has always been that of his employees and their wellbeing than his own adversities in this legal battle.
Having already won back the legal ownership of his company in March 2022 in the honorable Congolese Court (link to ruling: http://www.nb-mining.com/files/ruling-37748-37377.pdf), just as he won his case against the usurper Moïse Katumbi and his company Astalia in the Kinshasa/Gombe Court of Appeals in December 2020, he now faces further scrutiny as his opponent refuses to accept the court decision and give back his company and all attached assets as per the ruling.
Additionally, Ecobank is surprisingly refusing to adhere with the decision of the honorable Congolese Court. This inevitably resulted in an arrest mandate (link: http://www.nb-mining.com/files/mandate.pdf) being issued from the Palace of Justice in Kinshasa/Gombe against the General Manager of the Ecobank to be arrested and brought to face the court and answer for the refusal to comply with the courts’ decision.
Ref. case no: RMP 4243/PG.023/a/2022/MK and R.C.A. 37.748/37.377
Link to Mandate Order: http://www.nb-mining.com/files/mandate.pdf
Link to Ruling: http://www.nb-mining.com/files/ruling-37748-37377.pdf
Karen Fernandez
