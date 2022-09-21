Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market Price, Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 4.5% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market Price Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global sodium cocoyl isethionate market, assessing the market based on its segments like form, application, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sodium-cocoyl-isethionate-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2021-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 153 Million
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 200 Million
The growth of global sodium cocoyl isethionate market is driven by the growing personal care product market. The rapid increase in demand for sulphate free personal care products and cosmetics as a result of growing consumer awareness, is pushing the growth further. Moreover, owing to its mild foaming properties, sodium cocoyl isethionate is being preferred in baby care products such as shampoos, soaps etc. Additionally, with increasing sustainability and environment friendly aspects, the trend is shifting in the personal care product industry. Further, factors such as growing disposable incomes and growing consumer demand for chemical free products is expected to push the growth in the forecast period.
Explore the full report :https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sodium-cocoyl-isethionate-market
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Sodium cocoyl isethionate is fine white powder obtained from the reaction of isethionic acid (a type of sulfonic acid) and fatty acids present in coconut oil. It is used as a surfactant in personal care cleaning products such as acne products, bar soaps, shampoos, and others.
Based on form, the market is divided into:
Powder
Needles and Flakes
Granule
Others
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into:
Skin Care
Shower gels
Soaps
Shaving foam
Cleansers
Creams
Lotions
Makeup remover
Others
Hair Care
Shampoo
Conditioner
Tonics
Others
Baby Care
Cleansing bars
Baby wipes
Others
Oral Care
Toothpastes
Mouthwash
Others
The regional markets for sodium cocoyl isethionate include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Regionally, North America and Europe are expected to have the largest share in global sodium cocoyl isethionate market. This can be attributed to widespread demand of personal care products in the regions. Further, increasing awareness for chemical free products in the region is expected to drive the market. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to show fastest growth owing to its booming industrial sector and growing disposable incomes of the population. Additionally, aggressive marketing and growing e-commerce platform will aid to the growth in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., JEEN International Corporation, Guangdong Kiyu New Material Co. Ltd., Trulux Pty Ltd., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
