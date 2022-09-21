Submit Release
Armenian Independence Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I send best wishes to the people of Armenia on your Independence Day. Since Armenia declared independence from the Soviet Union more than 30 years ago, we have seen your commitment to democratic values as well as to developing and strengthening your country’s human rights, rule of law, economy, and justice sector. We are proud to partner with Armenia in these areas as a reflection of our shared values. We will continue to support the Armenian people’s democratic aspirations, sovereignty, and security.

We appreciate your willingness to support efforts to bring greater stability to the region. We offer our condolences for the lives lost in recent attacks and we remain committed to working with you and other parties to promote a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

We look forward to continuing to grow our bilateral relationship and economic ties. I wish the Armenian people a prosperous and peaceful year ahead.

