Malta National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Malta as you celebrate 58 years of independence. We look forward to deepening our cooperation and working closely to promote global security, prosperity, and our shared democratic values as Malta prepares to join the UN Security Council in 2023.

The United States and Malta work together to advance peace and prosperity in the Mediterranean region and beyond. It is now more important than ever for countries with shared democratic values to stand strong in the face of global challenges. The United States will continue to stand with Malta in its efforts to challenge authoritarianism, combat corruption, promote the rule of law, foster sustainable economic growth, and advocate for human rights. Malta remains a key international partner in addressing these issues of global importance.

Best wishes on this special day.

