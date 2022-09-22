SoftwareWorld Names eLeaP Among Top 10 LMS for Employee Training and Development in 2022
eLeaP was named a Top 10 LMS for Employee Training, Development in 2022 by SoftwareWorld because of its flexibility, central dashboard, numerous capabilities.
We continue to innovate, build new capabilities, and better align eLeaP with the needs of today’s businesses.”LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoftwareWorld has ranked eLeaP within the company’s annual list of the Top 10 LMS for Employee Training and Development in 2022. The list comprises the 10 most feature-rich, flexible, capable LMS options on the market currently, and eLeaP is ranked fifth, with a score of 97 out of 100.
— Don Weobong
“We’re honored to be included in SoftwareWorld’s list. Employee training and development are our passion, and we believe we’ve created one of the best solutions to help our clients lower their investment, create successful eLearning initiatives, and deliver optimum outcomes,” explained Don Weobong, President of eLeaP.
SoftwareWorld’s list of the 10 best Learning Management System (LMS) in 2022 includes a wide range of competitors, all of which were scored based on a range of criteria, including:
• User satisfaction (determined through reviews and ratings)
• Social media buzz
• Online presence
• Features and capabilities
• Scalability and flexibility
• Ability to automate manual processes
SoftwareWorld is recognized as one of the leading resources for organizations seeking the best ROI on software investments and showcases available options with ratings and reviews to help business owners and decision-makers make informed choices.
Today, 90% of US companies use eLearning platforms, but almost 40% of those are looking to change their learning management system (LMS) with something more agile and better suited to today’s needs. eLeaP is committed to offering small and medium businesses (SMBs) and enterprise-level organizations the advantages they require.
“We continue to innovate, build new capabilities, and better align eLeaP with the needs of today’s businesses,” Don Weobong stated. “eLearning software cannot afford to be static – it’s too crucial to organization-wide success. It’s about building stronger teams, improving performance to better compete within your industry including the life sciences industry with their 21 CFR Part 11 compliance requirements, and giving employees the means to upskill, all while reducing barriers to learning and development.”
To learn more about eLeaP and its capabilities, visit https://www.eleapsoftware.com .
About eLeaP: eLeaP was launched in 2005 with a mission to assist businesses in managing organizational compliance and team performance via intuitive, groundbreaking digital tools. Since that time, eLeaP has grown to become one of the industry’s leading learning management systems (LMS), and has earned numerous awards from the likes of Capterra, Featured Customers, and eLearning Industry to name just a few.
