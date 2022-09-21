Carl Runefelt, AKA The Moon, Creates a Frenzy and Speaks to the Founder of Binance, CZ, at Binance Blockchain Week
EINPresswire.com/ -- Carl Runefelt is a fantastic investor with an eye for making money, and helps others do the same via his crypto investment advice on the Internet. His company, The Moon Group, invests into Web3, crypto-based companies that Carl, alias The Moon, himself sees as being successful. With an extremely high return rate, and the creation of over 100 billion dollars in trading volume, he has fans that hang onto his every word when he speaks about cryptocurrency and investments.
Runefelt states that his work brings him fulfillment and makes him feel like he is promoting positive change in the eyes of his viewers by providing sound financial advice that has helped thousands grow wealth. He has gotten messages and emails from fans saying how much his videos helped them with their financial situation. He has also invested in more than 400 Web3 startups with a smashing return rate.
This week, Runefelt is attending Binance Blockchain Week, a conference held in Paris to network and learn more about the happenings in the tech and blockchain world. He is attending as an exclusive VIP Guest and was able to talk to some incredibly influential names in the Web3 world including the one and only Changpeng Zhao, or “CZ,” the businessman in charge of the world’s largest crypto exchange.
At the conference, Runefelt’s fans poured into the halls of the convention to shake his hand and take pictures, thanking him for the positive impact his videos have had on their lives. He created a frenzy during the convention as soon as he walked in, with crowds lining up to get a chance to thank him for the fabulous advice he provides online for crypto investments. Some even wanted to pitch their own Web3 startups to Runefelt to have him invest in their companies and provide them with his Midas Touch success.
Runefelt also had an exclusive conversation with CZ, the man in charge of Binance Blockchain Week at Cafe Hommes. The pair discussed the future Web3 world headquarters in Dubai- “So the next time I’m in Dubai, I’ll ping you,” CZ promises to Runefelt. Talking to the businessman behind Binance itself is a huge honor. However, he remains incredibly humble, and continues to push for other people’s financial success in crypto through his online presence.
For press inquiries contact FAME at sheeraz@famebysheeraz.com
Media Relations
Runefelt states that his work brings him fulfillment and makes him feel like he is promoting positive change in the eyes of his viewers by providing sound financial advice that has helped thousands grow wealth. He has gotten messages and emails from fans saying how much his videos helped them with their financial situation. He has also invested in more than 400 Web3 startups with a smashing return rate.
This week, Runefelt is attending Binance Blockchain Week, a conference held in Paris to network and learn more about the happenings in the tech and blockchain world. He is attending as an exclusive VIP Guest and was able to talk to some incredibly influential names in the Web3 world including the one and only Changpeng Zhao, or “CZ,” the businessman in charge of the world’s largest crypto exchange.
At the conference, Runefelt’s fans poured into the halls of the convention to shake his hand and take pictures, thanking him for the positive impact his videos have had on their lives. He created a frenzy during the convention as soon as he walked in, with crowds lining up to get a chance to thank him for the fabulous advice he provides online for crypto investments. Some even wanted to pitch their own Web3 startups to Runefelt to have him invest in their companies and provide them with his Midas Touch success.
Runefelt also had an exclusive conversation with CZ, the man in charge of Binance Blockchain Week at Cafe Hommes. The pair discussed the future Web3 world headquarters in Dubai- “So the next time I’m in Dubai, I’ll ping you,” CZ promises to Runefelt. Talking to the businessman behind Binance itself is a huge honor. However, he remains incredibly humble, and continues to push for other people’s financial success in crypto through his online presence.
For press inquiries contact FAME at sheeraz@famebysheeraz.com
Media Relations
FAME
sheeraz@famebysheeraz.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other