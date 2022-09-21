Submit Release
Carper Makes Business Case for Kigali Ratification

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, today spoke on the Senate floor urging his colleagues to support ratification of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, a global treaty to phase down hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and highlighting the economic benefits of doing so.

“Ratification of the Kigali Amendment, along with implementation of the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act, will provide businesses with the certainty and with the predictability that they need for future investments,” said Senator Carper. ”Ratification will unleash billions of dollars in U.S. economic benefits and create some 150,000 American jobs by 2027.”

He continued, “Ratifying Kigali will guarantee that American businesses continue to have access to international markets for refrigerants long into the future. However, without ratification, American companies could lose full access to international markets for refrigerants after 2033, closing the door to future economic opportunities for U.S. companies.”

