Contour Airlines Announces Largest Expansion in Company History
This is a historic day for Contour Airlines and we couldn’t be more excited to serve each of these communities.”SMYRNA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contour Airlines today celebrates the company’s largest expansion with the introduction of service in seven markets across the eastern U.S., connecting the small communities to major airports in Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, and Philadelphia through an interline agreement with American Airlines.
To celebrate the launch of the new routes, Contour is offering an introductory fare of just $49 each way when purchased by October 31, 2022*. Tickets are available for sale beginning today at contourairlines.com.
“This is a historic day for Contour Airlines and we couldn’t be more excited to serve each of these communities. In each market, we received enthusiastic support to transition service to Contour from their previous carrier,” said Contour Airlines CEO Matt Chaifetz. “We would like to thank each community for recommending the selection of Contour, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation for entrusting us with the responsibility to provide this critically important link to our nation’s air transportation system. Our passengers will appreciate Contour’s low fares and the worldwide connectivity that our relationship with American Airlines brings to these communities.”
New markets, including nonstop destination and launch date, include:
Oct. 4: Altoona, PA (AOO) to Philadelphia (PHL)
Oct. 18: Fort Leonard Wood, MO (TBN) to Nashville (BNA) and Dallas (DFW)
Oct. 18: Cape Girardeau, MO (CGI) to Nashville (BNA)
Nov. 1: Lewisburg, WV (LWB) to Charlotte (CLT)
Nov. 1: Shenandoah Valley/Staunton, VA (SHD) to Charlotte( CLT)
Dec. 1: Clarksburg, WV (CKB) to Charlotte (CLT)
Dec. 6: Paducah, KY (PAH) to Charlotte (CLT)
Service in each of the markets includes 12 round trip flights per week. As an American Airlines interline partner, Contour offers travelers the ability to ticket seamlessly from their originating airport and through a connecting hub to global destinations. Contour’s website, www.contourairlines.com, now offers passengers the ability to search for connecting flight options including travel on American Airlines from their originating airport to their destination of choice.
Once all new routes are active, Contour will serve 26 markets across the United States. In support of this network growth, Contour has begun taking delivery of ten ERJ-140 aircraft that will be reconfigured to hold only 30 passengers, offering leather seats and expanded legroom in every row.
As one of the country’s largest Part 135 operators, Contour is able to successfully recruit and develop pilots from a variety of backgrounds while serving small communities federally designated for Essential Air Service. Despite many carriers struggling to recruit and retain pilots, Contour has maintained industry-leading reliability while enjoying rapid growth. In 2022 alone, Contour will have added a total of ten Essential Air Service communities to its network, more than any other carrier in the country.
ABOUT CONTOUR
Contour Airlines was founded in 2016 as the regional airline brand of Contour Aviation. The carrier provides critical air service to 17 cities under the federal Essential Air Service program using a fleet of Embraer regional jets. Parent company Contour Aviation is among the ten largest Part 135 operators in the U.S. as measured by hours flown. Based in Smyrna ,TN, Contour Aviation offers private jet charter, aircraft management services, and aircraft maintenance in addition to operating the FBO at the John C. Tune Airport in Nashville.
Evan Weese
For Contour
+1 614-282-9822
evan@eazecreates.com
