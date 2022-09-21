Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,032 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 250,784 in the last 365 days.

Contour Airlines Announces Largest Expansion in Company History

Contour's ERJ-135 aircraft

Among country’s largest Essential Air Service carriers, Contour announces service to 7 markets with fares as low as $49 each way

This is a historic day for Contour Airlines and we couldn’t be more excited to serve each of these communities.”
— Contour Airlines CEO Matt Chaifetz
SMYRNA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contour Airlines today celebrates the company’s largest expansion with the introduction of service in seven markets across the eastern U.S., connecting the small communities to major airports in Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, and Philadelphia through an interline agreement with American Airlines.

To celebrate the launch of the new routes, Contour is offering an introductory fare of just $49 each way when purchased by October 31, 2022*. Tickets are available for sale beginning today at contourairlines.com.

“This is a historic day for Contour Airlines and we couldn’t be more excited to serve each of these communities. In each market, we received enthusiastic support to transition service to Contour from their previous carrier,” said Contour Airlines CEO Matt Chaifetz. “We would like to thank each community for recommending the selection of Contour, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation for entrusting us with the responsibility to provide this critically important link to our nation’s air transportation system. Our passengers will appreciate Contour’s low fares and the worldwide connectivity that our relationship with American Airlines brings to these communities.”

New markets, including nonstop destination and launch date, include:

Oct. 4: Altoona, PA (AOO) to Philadelphia (PHL)
Oct. 18: Fort Leonard Wood, MO (TBN) to Nashville (BNA) and Dallas (DFW)
Oct. 18: Cape Girardeau, MO (CGI) to Nashville (BNA)
Nov. 1: Lewisburg, WV (LWB) to Charlotte (CLT)
Nov. 1: Shenandoah Valley/Staunton, VA (SHD) to Charlotte( CLT)
Dec. 1: Clarksburg, WV (CKB) to Charlotte (CLT)
Dec. 6: Paducah, KY (PAH) to Charlotte (CLT)

Service in each of the markets includes 12 round trip flights per week. As an American Airlines interline partner, Contour offers travelers the ability to ticket seamlessly from their originating airport and through a connecting hub to global destinations. Contour’s website, www.contourairlines.com, now offers passengers the ability to search for connecting flight options including travel on American Airlines from their originating airport to their destination of choice.

Once all new routes are active, Contour will serve 26 markets across the United States. In support of this network growth, Contour has begun taking delivery of ten ERJ-140 aircraft that will be reconfigured to hold only 30 passengers, offering leather seats and expanded legroom in every row.

As one of the country’s largest Part 135 operators, Contour is able to successfully recruit and develop pilots from a variety of backgrounds while serving small communities federally designated for Essential Air Service. Despite many carriers struggling to recruit and retain pilots, Contour has maintained industry-leading reliability while enjoying rapid growth. In 2022 alone, Contour will have added a total of ten Essential Air Service communities to its network, more than any other carrier in the country.

*Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights. Other restrictions apply; visit contourairlines.com for additional details.

ABOUT CONTOUR
Contour Airlines was founded in 2016 as the regional airline brand of Contour Aviation. The carrier provides critical air service to 17 cities under the federal Essential Air Service program using a fleet of Embraer regional jets. Parent company Contour Aviation is among the ten largest Part 135 operators in the U.S. as measured by hours flown. Based in Smyrna ,TN, Contour Aviation offers private jet charter, aircraft management services, and aircraft maintenance in addition to operating the FBO at the John C. Tune Airport in Nashville.

Evan Weese
For Contour
+1 614-282-9822
evan@eazecreates.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Contour Airlines Announces Largest Expansion in Company History

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.