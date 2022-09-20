Zscaler Announces Deeper Integrations with CrowdStrike to Enable Superior Threat Detection for Zero Trust Security

New Closed-Loop Analytics and Threat Response Capabilities Reduce Risk From Ransomware and Identity Theft in the Enterprise

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced new security detection capabilities available through its Zero Trust Exchange™ cloud security platform and the CrowdStrike XDR platform as part of its expanded partnership with industry-leading CrowdStrike . Joint Zscaler™ and CrowdStrike customers now have unparalleled endpoint and network visibility across their entire enterprise to more effectively correlate diverse sets of data sources to identify new indicators-of-compromise (IoCs) while turning suspicious signals into concrete threat detections. The expanded integration builds on CrowdStrike's recent announcement to name Zscaler as its Ecosystem Go-to-Market Partner of the Year for 2022 and is expected to help organizations of all sizes better identify ransomware and other threats when adopting a Zero Trust architecture.



“Cross-platform automated workflows will drastically improve accuracy allowing us to stay ahead of the most sophisticated cyber threats,” said Gary Eppinger, Vice President of Technology and CISO at CSX. “Having leveraged both the Zscaler and CrowdStrike Falcon platforms and their zero trust integrations to reduce the attack surface, we're excited to see them expand their co-innovations to help us detect and respond to threats faster and easier.”

Today, businesses suffer from trying to manage too many siloed security solutions that limit visibility into systems for the purposes of threat detection and decrease security teams’ abilities to find and react to increasing volume of sophisticated attacks. This is particularly difficult in workplaces where a large portion of the employees work from anywhere. By synchronizing their Zscaler policy engine with the CrowdStrike Falcon Fusion (SOAR) workflows, IT administrators can now have access to the following new capabilities:

Integrated closed-loop response : Based on newly detected threat or suspicious activity found within CrowdStrike Falcon Insight XDR, customers can trigger direct response actions from detections or leverage CrowdStrike Falcon Fusion workflows to change user group membership and apply adaptive access control policies to limit or prevent access to critical information through the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. Integrating these workflows helps apply more comprehensive zero trust policies to protect systems without compromising on flexibility users need to stay productive, reacting with more granularity based on the severity and confidence of the threat detection from CrowdStrike.

Rich, unified context for investigations : Incorporating network telemetry from Zscaler in Falcon Insight XDR provides greater context for security analysts, speeding the ability to detect, investigate and respond to the most advanced attacks from CrowdStrike's unified command console.

: Incorporating network telemetry from Zscaler in Falcon Insight XDR provides greater context for security analysts, speeding the ability to detect, investigate and respond to the most advanced attacks from CrowdStrike’s unified command console. Closed-loop Full-cycle Incident Response: Building on Zscaler’s existing partnership with CrowdStrike, customers can now enable closed-loop threat analytics, detection and response workflows from endpoint, to network and applications anywhere.



“Zscaler has been among the first of our partners in integrating into the CrowdXDR Alliance,” said Michael Rogers, Vice President of Global Alliances at CrowdStrike. “With this new integration, our joint customers will gain the ability of unparalleled visibility across enterprise infrastructure across devices, users, and applications, turning signals to insight, and automating response actions with one unified, threat-centric command platform.”

In addition, Zscaler has been awarded the Ecosystem Go-to-Market Partner of the Year during CrowdStrike Fal.Con 2022. This award recognizes technology partners in the CrowdStrike partner ecosystem that exceed revenue expectations, outpace the investment in CrowdStrike training and enablement, have been nominated by the CrowdStrike team and create successful customer relationships through the delivery of CrowdStrike-based solutions.

“Our focus has always been on fostering a customer-first mindset and incorporating their feedback into expanding and improving our integrations. Many of our customers have deployed our joint solution in mission-critical environments and their feedback has helped our company greatly,” said Punit Minocha, Executive VP, Business and Corporate Development at Zscaler. “Another notable achievement is that Zscaler has recognized CrowdStrike as our Go-to-Market Partner of the Year earlier this summer. It’s no surprise that our mutually supportive efforts have helped to advance and strengthen our alliance tremendously.”

Zscaler and CrowdStrike will showcase the new joint capabilities in a breakout session at Fal.Con 2022 on September 19 - 21, 2022. For more information on this breakout session, please see the event agenda .

