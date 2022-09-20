Submit Release
Research and development for the public good: strengthening societal innovation

Investments in research and development (R&D) are important keys to future prosperity. What countries spend on generating new knowledge, products, services, and processes is important for economic development and technology innovation.

Yet currently there are a number of barriers to R&D support in the United States and we need to do more to safeguard our future. There exist limitations in terms of vision, strategy, and policies that could keep us from achieving vital national goals. A new report by Governance Studies Vice President Darrell West will address these barriers and outline ways to strengthen societal innovation in the United States.

October 11, join Governance Studies at Brookings for an in-depth discussion on how to invest in R&D for the public good.

