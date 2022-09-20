Red Cube & 45 East hosts the First Bridge City Block Party of the year featuring Adventure Club & numerous other artists
On Sunday, September 4th, Red Cube collaborated with Disco Donnie Presents and 45 East to host Bridge City Block Party in Portland, Oregon. Attendees witnessed some of the biggest names in dance music with spectacular vibes. The artist lineup included Adventure Club, Trivecta, Nurko, and Yetep. Whether your vibe is the more melodic, house, or heavy bass beats, there was no shortage of fantastic music and dancing all day long.
Red Cube PDX is second to none when it comes to organizing high-quality, electrifying events. They bring life to these events by collaborating with renowned artists at the most prominent venues. The company has gained the trust of its audience by maintaining its standards and safety. Latest, they organized the Bridge City Block Party, an electronic dance music event in Portland, Oregon. This festival, as promised, delivered Red Cube events’ signature electrifying vibe with its amazing artists. The one-of-its-kind outdoor rave party let the audience go crazy with amazing beats and unreal remixes under the PNW sky. Alongside the good music, local food vendors served delicious food and cold drinks kept the audience refreshed for the whole day.
The event started in the afternoon and went until dusk. The city of Portland was completely geared up for this memorable night. The audience was amazed by the grandeur and incredibly talented artists and their performances. As per the expectations, this was the first of its kind event in Portland involving the best international and homegrown artists, a whole audio-visual experience, futuristic dance performances and much more! The magnitude of this much-anticipated event was so great that the attendees felt it in the air. Such events bring life to a city and attract the audience to experience the joy of witnessing their favorite artists.
Red Cube has two more massive Bridge City Block Party events scheduled later this year. For more information including dates, lineups and ticketing information, please visit bridgecityblockparty.com.
