Update: Rutland Barracks / MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B4005079

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St.Clair

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On 9/19/22, at approximately 1652 hours

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Rutland Town

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: E Pittsford Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Rainy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Rea Pratt

AGE: 71

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Focus

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Justin Carrara

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth

VEHICLE MODEL: W990

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor damage to front bumper

INJURIES: None reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

***Update 9/20/22 ***

On 9/20/22, at approximately 1450 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, learned that Operator #1 (Pratt) was transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where she died from her injuries sustained in the crash.

------------------------------------------------------------

On 9/19/22, at approximately 1652 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on US RT 7 at the intersection of E Pittsford Road, in the Town of Rutland. Through investigation, it was revealed Operator #1 (Pratt) was operating vehicle #1 on E Pittsford Road, attempting to turn onto US RT 7. Witnesses advised Operator #1 (Pratt), failed to stop at the posted stop sign before entering US RT 7, where it was struck by vehicle #2 that was traveling north.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending.