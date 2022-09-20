Update: Rutland Barracks / MV Crash
CASE#: 22B4005079
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St.Clair
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On 9/19/22, at approximately 1652 hours
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Rutland Town
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: E Pittsford Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Rainy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Rea Pratt
AGE: 71
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Focus
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Justin Carrara
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth
VEHICLE MODEL: W990
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor damage to front bumper
INJURIES: None reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
***Update 9/20/22 ***
On 9/20/22, at approximately 1450 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, learned that Operator #1 (Pratt) was transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where she died from her injuries sustained in the crash.
------------------------------------------------------------
On 9/19/22, at approximately 1652 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on US RT 7 at the intersection of E Pittsford Road, in the Town of Rutland. Through investigation, it was revealed Operator #1 (Pratt) was operating vehicle #1 on E Pittsford Road, attempting to turn onto US RT 7. Witnesses advised Operator #1 (Pratt), failed to stop at the posted stop sign before entering US RT 7, where it was struck by vehicle #2 that was traveling north.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending.