Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,985 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,097 in the last 365 days.

Update: Rutland Barracks / MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22B4005079                        

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St.Clair

STATION: Rutland                           

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: On 9/19/22, at approximately 1652 hours

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Rutland Town

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: E Pittsford Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Rainy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Rea Pratt

AGE: 71

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Focus

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Justin Carrara

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth           

VEHICLE MODEL: W990

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor damage to front bumper

INJURIES: None reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

***Update 9/20/22 ***

 

On 9/20/22, at approximately 1450 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, learned that Operator #1 (Pratt) was transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where she died from her injuries sustained in the crash.

 

------------------------------------------------------------

 

On 9/19/22, at approximately 1652 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on US RT 7 at the intersection of E Pittsford Road, in the Town of Rutland. Through investigation, it was revealed Operator #1 (Pratt) was operating vehicle #1 on E Pittsford Road, attempting to turn onto US RT 7. Witnesses advised Operator #1 (Pratt), failed to stop at the posted stop sign before entering US RT 7, where it was struck by vehicle #2 that was traveling north.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending.

 

You just read:

Update: Rutland Barracks / MV Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.