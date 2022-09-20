Winners to receive recognition, a publishing deal, and more!

MAITLAND, Fla. (PRWEB) September 20, 2022

Xulon Press is thrilled to once again extend the opportunity to have Christian writers' work recognized and rewarded. Besides the esteemed honor of being named the 2022 September Christian Writers Awards writing contest winner, the Grand Prize writer will also receive an Elite Publishing Package (valued at $8,780) to publish a book with Xulon Press. Out of the several hundred outstanding entries received from around the world, three winners were chosen after careful deliberation.

The 2022 September Christian Writers Awards writing contest winners are:

Grand Prize Winner

Rural Ramparts by Michelle Lapp

2nd Place

Dream of a Sari by LJ Brandt

3rd Place

Prayer Journal: 30 Days of Finding Purpose and Redefining Balance by Mirette Abraham

Congratulations to all of the winners!

Xulon Press would like to extend a big thank you and congratulations to every talented writer that participated in the 2022 September writing contest. XP invites all faith-based writers to enter the next round of the Christian Writers Award writing contest that will take place in January 2023 where you will have the opportunity to win a Publishing Package from Xulon Press and become a published author--just like these names above!

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date.

Media Contact: Xulon Press

Email: contest@xulonpress.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/winners_named_in_the_2022_september_christian_writers_awards_writing_contest/prweb18910406.htm