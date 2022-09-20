Ambassador Hussain and Special Envoy Lipstadt Host “Pathways to Respect” Event on the Margins of the United Nations General Assembly

On September 21, 2022, U.S. Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain will host an event on “Pathways to Respect” in the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, New York.

The event will convene senior government officials, civil society representatives, and youth activists and will raise awareness about the concerning issues of hate-fueled violence, misinformation and disinformation campaigns that too often target vulnerable individuals, including members of faith groups, women, and LGBTQI+ persons, among others.

Ambassador Hussain, Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, and Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice Desirée Cormier Smith will deliver brief remarks and participate in discussions highlighting the need for education as an essential pathway to reduce hate, counter misinformation, and foster tolerance and pluralism.

The event will also be livestreamed on the Office of International Religious Freedom’s flagship Facebook page – www.Facebook.com/DOSIRF.

For more information, follow Ambassador Hussain and Ambassador Lipstadt on Twitter, @IRF_Ambassador and @StateSEAS.

For media inquiries, including interest in covering the event, please contact IRFPress@state.gov.