Under Secretary Fernandez’s Meeting with Republic of Korea 2nd Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Lee

Today, Under Secretary of State Jose W. Fernandez met with Republic of Korea (ROK) 2nd Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York, New York.  Under Secretary Fernandez and Vice Foreign Minister Lee affirmed the strength of the U.S.-ROK economic relationship, which contributes to economic prosperity in both our countries.  They also discussed our expanding economic and technology partnership to address the most critical 21st century challenges, including combatting the climate crisis and strengthening global supply chain resilience.

Under Secretary Fernandez highlighted the ROK’s significant and growing investments in the United States, including in clean energy technologies, which support our shared economic prosperity, clean energy, and supply chain resiliency goals.  These investments help strengthen our economic partnership and improve our ability to confront shared challenges.  The Under Secretary reiterated the United States’ commitment to maintaining open channels of engagement with the ROK on the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, as the United States works to implement the landmark legislation. They also discussed ways to work together to address other key challenges, including joint efforts on climate change, and opportunities to deepen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

