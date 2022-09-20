Submit Release
FREE Veterans Jamboree

Connect with others at a special event celebrating our Veterans, our Military Members and their families!

Enjoy lunch and hands-on activities.  Learn about estate planning, fraud prevention, and becoming mentally tough.

Find out about resources and benefits. Visit the Mobile Vet Center.  Get your questions answered.

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Location:  Keehi Lagoon Memorial Park, Weinberg Hall, 2685 North Nimitz Highway, Honolulu, HI 96819

Please see the attachment above or use the link below to register.

https://events.aarp.org/vet10-19

Hope you can join us!

Mahalo!

Sponsored by the Hawaii Office of Veterans Services, the Hawaii Veterans Foundation and AARP Hawaii

