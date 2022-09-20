Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,038 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,028 in the last 365 days.

GAT Sport Releases a New Power-Surging Extreme Pre-Workout Experience—NITRAFLEX BLACK

GAT Sport announces its official release of all-new Nitraflex® Black. This new next-generation Nitrate-enhanced formula is the most powerful Nitraflex yet, taking the pre-workout experience to a whole new level.

/EIN News/ -- MONROE, Conn., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAT Nitraflex Black contains a Vastly Superior Nitric Oxide Pumptastic Blend including L-Citrulline and a Tri-Nitrate Tonic containing Beta-Alanine Nitrate, and Betaine Nitrate / L-Arginine Nitrate as patented NO3-T®. It's complemented by a Cell-Volumizing and Endurance Powerhouse blend with Beta-Alanine, Betaine Anhydrous and L-Taurine to further help push performance limits. The formula also delivers a Wickedly Intense, Mind-Altering Focus and Stimulatory Matrix with L-Tyrosine, DMAE, Choline DL-Bitartrate, Alpinia Galanga (Rhizome) Extract 5:1, and more.

GAT Sport President & CEO Charles Moser made the announcement, "GAT Nitraflex Black is our most powerfully explosive pre-workout yet. This high-impact formula amps up energy and focus with clinically validated levels of performance-enhancing ingredients. Plus, it contains an exclusive nootropic blend that keeps our customers laser-focused while they hit shirt-splitting pumps with long-lasting endurance and jarring strength. It's designed to help athletes, bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts push performance to the limit!"

New GAT Nitraflex Black is available in four delicious flavors: Pineapple Orange Mango, Green Apple, Strawberry Kiwi, and Watermelon Dragonfruit.

Plus, GAT Sport Nitraflex Black is easily stackable with other GAT products, a feature that GAT customers request and expect. Stack it with PUMPTROPIC™ pre-workout, FLEXX EAAs™ intra-workout, and GAT Essentials Vitamins & Minerals.

About GAT Sport

Charles Moser, President & CEO, has over 20 years' experience in training and supplementation formulation, design, and marketing. Under his leadership, GAT Sport creates edgy, forward-looking products that propel athletes worldwide and in the industry. Designing with clinically researched ingredients and university studies, he produces and markets clinically tested, efficaciously-dosed formulas that become legendary. Charles is diversifying this highly respected global brand with high-energy workout products and those for repair and recovery after training, plus general health & fitness. He drives TeamGAT to compete harder every day and on every level. Follow Charles on Instagram @GAT_CEO_Charles_Moser.

facebook.com/gatsupplements          223.6k Followers
instagram.com/gatsupplements        184k Followers
twitter.com/gatsportusa                       6.8k Followers

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Contact Information:
Marshall Post
Director of Marketing
marshallp@teamgat.com
(888) 811-4286

Related Images






Image 1: Nitraflex Black


Nitraflex Black - extreme pre-workout experience



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo

Nitraflex Black

Nitraflex Black

You just read:

GAT Sport Releases a New Power-Surging Extreme Pre-Workout Experience—NITRAFLEX BLACK

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.