Genea Found the Magic Formula to Getting More Leads at Trade Shows
These are photos taken the first day without Kent and the second day WITH Kent Axell as a professional entertainer in the booth for Genea
Find out how one company was able to stay ahead of the crowd and capture over 700 leads in just a few days at a technology industry trade show.
We were the talk of the show, I've been exhibiting at trade shows for 20 years and I've never seen anything quite like it!”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trade shows are a great opportunity for businesses of all sizes and every industry to gain market share. These events, along with conferences and exhibitions, are designed to get brands in front of new customers to promote their products and services. However, standing out from the competition can be tough when there are over 1000 vendors anxious to get the attention of the trade show attendees.
— Robert Vail
One company, Genea, an Orange County-based company, discovered the secret sauce. Hire Las Vegas Mentalist, Kent Axell, to draw attendees into the booth!
Robert Vail, Vice President of Sales, secured a booth at Mandalay Bay for the Cisco Live event in June 2022. His company, Genea, had invested heavily in labor for attending their first trade show exhibition.
Armed with a trade show booth, business cards, brochures, and some high-level executives, they were excited at the prospect of meeting thousands of potential clients during a 4-day conference.
The first day was tragic and they were concerned the event would prove to be a waste of time. After a 7-hour shift with the CEO, Co-Founder, CTO, Product Manager, and VP of Sales all attempting to gain the attention of attendees, they were left with a measly 5 leads. They contemplated packing up and going home so they could get back to work, believing the event may just be a dud. Foot traffic seemed light and no one was stopping by the booth. But they had a trick up their sleeve.
They hired a trade show magician.
The team reached out to Las Vegas Magician, Kent Axell, who mobilized immediately and arrived onsite the very next day.
“This was unlike anything we had ever experienced before, we had no idea what to expect,” stated Robert. “We went from 5 leads the first day to over 750 leads after the event was over. When we followed up with the booth visitors after the event, they remembered who we were, their memory recall was phenomenally better due to having Kent at the booth. This made reaching out to the prospects a lot easier for our sales staff. Kent’s presence was so impactful, that we immediately booked him to perform at another trade show in Nashville 2 weeks later.”
When deciding whether to engage as an exhibitor for a trade show or conference, it is important that business owners and marketing directors have a plan for how to drive traffic to the booth. Once the attendees are engaged, be sure to have a plan for how to capture their attention. Then create an action plan to market to those attendees who are sure to remember the brand fondly when they are reminded of the exciting and entertaining magician they met at the event.
When we asked Kent how he would have described the experience, he stated, “Turning an empty space into a crowd is so rewarding, and the guys at Genea were incredible to work with”
To speak with Kent Axell regarding an upcoming corporate event, please visit www.KentAxell.com
