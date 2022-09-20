Hawaii Statewide Transportation Plan Public Engagement Survey

News Posted on Sep 20, 2022 in Main

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is in the process of developing a 2045 Hawaii Statewide Transportation Plan (HSTP) to establish a framework to be used in the planning of Hawaii’s transportation systems. The HSTP will provide policy level guidance to system-level and master plans of the three primary modes of transportation used in Hawaii, the air (airports), water (harbors), and land systems (highways), as well as the connections between these ways of getting around.

The HDOT would like your participation in a public survey to obtain your feedback on the strategies that can help to implement the goals and objectives of this Plan.

Your answers to the following questions will help us plan for the future of our transportation infrastructure in Hawaii and ultimately, prioritize projects in the HSTP. This survey takes about 20 minutes to complete and is available at HSTP Survey.

Additional information on this project is located on the project website here.

Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats such as large print, braille, or electronic copy.

###