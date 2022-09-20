2022 Love Your Block Mini Grant Winners Announced

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Office of Civic Organizing (OCO) today announced the winners of the 2022 Love Your Block mini-grants, which provide funding for neighborhoods throughout Boston to organize clean-ups, beautification projects, and social programs that highlight the culture of our communities and transform physical landscapes. Ten community organizations were awarded grants ranging from $1,000 - $3,500 for projects in Brighton, Dorchester, East Boston, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Mission Hill/Roxbury, Roslindale, South Boston, and Mattapan.

The Love Your Block mini-grant program was created in 2015 with a three-year grant awarded to the City of Boston by Cities of Service. After the grant's expiration in 2018, Love Your Block became a permanent City program under the Mayor’s Community Engagement Cabinet.

“The Love Your Block program is a staple for community driven residents across the City and the Office of Civic Organizing is very proud to continue this work,” said Director of Civic Organizing Henry Santana. “We are committed to empowering residents and neighborhoods to get civically involved and we look forward to engaging with more community organizations in the future. Congratulations to all the grant awardees. I am excited to see the great work they’ll do for their communities.”

2022 LOVE YOUR BLOCK MINI-GRANT WINNERS:

Sociedad Latina - Revitalizing the Sociedad Latina community garden at the Tobin Community Center in Mission Hill, creating a community mural, and installing a community fridge.

South Boston Neighborhood Development Corporation - Organizing a community clean-up and planting event to engage residents in beautifying the neighborhood.

Dante Alighieri Montessori School - Creating a meaningful green space in the schoolyard for the production of food including raised garden beds throughout the schoolyard and a salt marsh for growing seaweed to plant on vulnerable coastline.

Keep Hyde Park Beautiful - Planting and beautifying at four sites in Hyde Park.

Friends Of Mary Ellen Welch Greenway - Revitalizing two well traveled and used areas on the Greenway through adirondack seating and planting.

Friends Of Blakemore Bridge - Revitalizing the Blakemore Bridge with lighting and art.

Friends Of Curley K-8 School - Beautifying a pocket park, creating a footpath and bike parking, as well as a drainage system that doubles as a safety measure and useful for plants.

BOLD TEENS - Enhancing greenspace and beautifying Dr. Loesch Family Park.

Hobart Park Neighborhood Association - Beautifying and enhancing Hobart Park through plantings, a new waterproof community board, and a little free library.

“Congratulations to the recipients of the 2022 Love Your Block Mini-Grants,” said Chief of Community Engagement Brianna Millor. “We are dedicated to investing in the work that our community organizers are doing to enrich their communities and the quality of lives of the residents. I look forward to seeing the finished projects.”

The Office of Civic Organizing recently announced the return of the annual Love Your Block Citywide Clean-ups. The office has been working with the Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS) and local community organizations to conduct community-driven beautification projects across Boston over the past week and again on Saturday, September 24. Volunteers are encouraged to sign up at bit.ly/LYBVolunteer2022. Additionally, residents have the opportunity to partner with the City of Boston to beautify their neighborhoods with the support of the Love Your Block program year round. Those interested can email civicorganizing@boston.gov.

ABOUT THE OFFICE OF CIVIC ORGANIZING

The Office of Civic Organizing is committed to collaborative partnerships and programs that promote engagement, awareness, and service in communities throughout the City of Boston.