Province preparing for Hurricane Fiona impacts

CANADA, September 20 - Residents of Prince Edward Island should review their emergency plans in advance of Hurricane Fiona’s arrival to Atlantic Canada.

Current hurricane models are indicating that the province can expect some impacts from Hurricane Fiona as early as Friday.

“September is the most active time for the Atlantic hurricane season, and the best way for us to be prepared is to make sure our emergency plans are up to date, and our kits are fully stocked. This means making sure we have enough supplies for at least 72 hours. It is also important that we check on our loved ones and neighbours who might need an extra set of hands to prepare for what Fiona might bring.” - Justice and Public Safety Minister Darlene Compton

The PEI Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) is currently reviewing and testing business continuity plans with government departments, agency partners, municipalities, and community organizations to support them in preparedness efforts.

EMO will be activating to level 1 Enhanced Monitoring at 8:00 a.m. on September 21, and a press conference is planned for tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 p.m. to provide further updates on Fiona’s track and potential impacts to the Island.

Residents are encouraged to replenish supplies of their emergency preparedness kits to include provisions like additional food, water, heat and fuel supplies that will sustain households for up to five days.

Backgrounder:

Household preparations can include:

making a household emergency plan to help everyone know what to do in case of emergency;

updating your preparedness kits, including extra food, pet supplies and water for five days;

bringing in or tying down furniture, play equipment, barbeques or anything that can become projectiles in high winds;

ensuring adequate fuel supplies;

replacing batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms; and

keeping up with the latest information from reliable sources.

It is also important to respect public health measures while replenish supplies, and when checking on loved ones and neighbours.