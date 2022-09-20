Submit Release
What does more remote work mean for workers and the economy?

In the first episode of the Brookings Podcast on Economic Activity, Steve Davis of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and co-author of the new BPEA study “Working From Home Around the World,” discusses his findings on remote work in the post-pandemic recovery with Stephanie Aaronson, vice president and director of Economic Studies at Brookings. The study presents findings from a new survey conducted by Davis and his co-authors of more than 37,000 workers across 27 countries. Respondents reported their employers plan an average of 0.7 work-from-home days per week after the pandemic ends. Aaronson and Davis discuss what this shift means for workers, businesses, and local governments.

