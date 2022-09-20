Miromatrix CEO Jeff Ross to Present at the Bioregate European Regenerative Medicine Forum

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients' lives, today announced CEO Jeff Ross will present at the Bioregate European Regenerative Medicine Forum. The conference, held this year on September 21-23 in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, is dedicated to the 4R Medicine, Repair, Replacement, Regeneration, and Reprogramming.

Mr. Ross will be a keynote speaker at the Bioregate European Regenerative Medicine Forum on September 21st, 2022 at 3:05 pm CEST.         

The event is organized by Nantes University, the Catholic University of Louvain and Atlanpole Biotherapies, with the support of the University of Liège, FlandersBio, BioWin, Wallonie-Bruxelles International, FNRS, the Region of Pays de la Loire and Nantes Métropole.

About Miromatrix
Miromatrix Medical Inc. is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients' lives. The Company has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that it believes will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. The Company's initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys. For more information, visit miromatrix.com.

