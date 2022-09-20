Hong Kong Data Center Market Investment/Growth Report 2022-2027: Hong Kong is a Prime Location for Cloud Service Providers to Serve the Asia Pacific and Mainland China
DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hong Kong Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Hong Kong is a prime location for cloud service providers because it can serve the Asia Pacific and Mainland China.
The investments in the Hong Kong cloud services market are growing. The Hong Kong data center market, has the presence of operators such as SUNeVision (iAdvantage), Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Solutions), Digital Realty, Equinix, China Mobile International, Colt Data Centre Services, AirTrunk Operating, China Unicom, and others.
The colocation market in Hong Kong will continue to grow as a result of the government's digitalization initiatives, a strong infrastructure backbone, a stable economy, advances in renewable energy adoption, a push toward green energy production, and strategic location, such as proximity to mainland China.
Hong Kong is witnessing smart city initiatives that will grow the technology penetration in the market. Smart city Blueprint 2.0 is one of the initiatives to use smart technology to address the day-to-day issues faced by citizens.
Hong Kong is a developing location in terms of artificial intelligence technology adoption in the market. In December 2021, Microsoft Hong Kong announced MoU with New World Development for the Greater Bay Area (GBA) cohort focused on artificial intelligence and robotics.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT
The adoption of cloud computing, advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, artificial intelligence, the deployment of 5G, and government support for data centers such as tax subsidies are driving the data center market in Hong Kong.
The Hong Kong government is also supporting the growth of the data center market through many initiatives, such as setting up its unit for developments named as Data Centre Facilitation Unit in Hong Kong, which provides assistance and information regarding data center developments.
The significant locations for data center development in Hong Kong include Tseung Kwan O, Fo Tan, Kwai Chung, Tsuen Kwan, Chai Wan, Tai Po, and other locations out of which places such as Kwai Chung, Tseung Kwan O, Tsuen Kwan, Fanling, and West Kowloon witnessed investments in 2021.
Hong Kong government has set up its Climate Action Plan 2050, which includes aims for net-zero electricity generation and the development of green infrastructures such as green buildings and transport systems. Also, the Water supplies department in Hong Kong is planning to use the flow of potable water from reservoirs to generate renewable energy.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Hong Kong colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Hong Kong by colocation and enterprise operators.
- A detailed analysis of data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW)?across locations in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Hong Kong data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Hong Kong data center market size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Hong Kong
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 51
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 9
- Coverage: 7+ Locations
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Datacenter colocation market in Hong Kong
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- The Hong Kong data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of the industry's leading IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Kwai Chung
- Fo Tan
- Chai Wan
- Tseung Kwan O
- Tai Po
- Tsuen Wan
- Other Locations
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
HONG KONG DATA CENTER MARKET: COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
- Some of the key investors in the Hong Kong data center market include Equinix, SUNeVision (iAdvantage), NTT, Digital Realty, HKT Telecommunications, and Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Solutions), One Asia, BDx, NTT, and GDS Services, among others.
- The Hong Kong data center market is witnessing an increasing adoption of flash storage solutions. For instance, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology migrated to Pure Storage FlashArray/M10, consisting of NVMe SSDs for faster IOPS.
- The market has a presence of several global support infrastructure vendors such as Rittal, Schneider Electric, Caterpillar, ABB, and others, which in turn is growing the competition among vendors and increasing the bargaining power of buyers in the market.
IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS:
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- IBM
- Inspur
- Lenovo
- NetApp
DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS & SUB-CONTRACTORS:
- Arup
- Aurecon
- BYME Engineering
- Chung Hing Engineers
- Cundall
- DSCO Group
- Faithful+Gould
- Gammon Construction
- ISG
- Studio One Design
SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Legrand
- Rolls Royce
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Vertiv Group
DATA CENTER INVESTORS
- China Mobile International
- ESR
- GDS Services
- Mapletree Investments
- SUNeVision (iAdvantage)
REPORT COVERAGE:
This report analyses the Hong Kong data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Fire Detection and Suppression
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x1vtgb
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpgView original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hong-kong-data-center-market-investmentgrowth-report-2022-2027-hong-kong-is-a-prime-location-for-cloud-service-providers-to-serve-the-asia-pacific-and-mainland-china-301628730.html
SOURCE Research and Markets