McShane Ashlaur Joint Venture Breaks Ground on the Nation's First LIHTC Affordable Apartments for Blind and Visually Impaired Residents in Chicago

The Foglia Residences at The Chicago Lighthouse will provide 76 affordable apartment units for residents who are blind, visually impaired, disabled, and veterans.

ROSEMONT, Ill., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McShane Ashlaur Joint Venture (comprised of McShane Construction Company and Ashlaur Construction) broke ground on The Foglia Residences at The Chicago Lighthouse in Chicago, Illinois, for clients Brinshore Development and The Chicago Lighthouse. The new multi-family development will incorporate 76 affordable units for residents who are blind, visually impaired, disabled, and veterans. The development will be the first Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) building in the nation for the blind community. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on August 25 to mark the start of the project. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Congressman Danny Davis, and Alderman Walter Burnett, whose support was instrumental in gaining traction for the project, were in attendance.

"The Chicago Lighthouse is a wonderful organization that provides education, employment and specialized services," commented David Rintz, Regional Vice President – Multi-Family at McShane. "We're thrilled to partner with Ashlaur and Brinshore to build the organization's first residential development that will provide safe, affordable and accessible housing for residents who are blind, visually impaired, disabled, or veterans."

Positioned adjacent to The Chicago Lighthouse's current center in Chicago's 27th Ward in the Illinois Medical District, the nine-story structure will feature podium construction with three levels of parking, first-floor retail space, and six levels of units. The exterior will integrate an attractive mix of perforated metal panels, brick veneer, and fiber cement siding. At roof level, there will be back-lit translucent panels symbolizing a lighthouse.

Units will be offered in studio, one-, and two-bedroom floorplans and will provide accessible, independent living for qualifying low-income households. Features will include Energy Star appliances, cultured marble vanities, WaterSense plumbing fixtures, and luxury vinyl plank, carpet, and tile flooring.

Tenant amenities will include a fitness center, community room, and fourth-floor rooftop terrace. Outside, residents will be able to enjoy a courtyard with a dog run and a playground.

To make the residence fully accessible for its tenants, the common areas will offer contrasting colors, lit braille unit signage, handrails on both sides of the corridors, and braille wallpaper.

The development was designed with sustainability in mind to achieve Enterprise Green Communities certification.

Completion of the project is expected for May 2024. LBBA is the architect.

About McShane Construction Company

McShane Construction Company was established in 1984 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois with regional offices in Auburn, AL, Irvine, CA, Madison, WI, Nashville, TN and Phoenix, AZ. The firm offers integrated design-build and build-to-suit construction services for the multi-family, industrial, commercial, health & fitness and institutional markets. For more information, visit the firm's website at http://www.mcshaneconstruction.com.

About Ashlaur Construction

Ashlaur Construction has been Chicago's premier African-American owned MBE/DBE construction company for over 20 years. Since 2000, Ashlaur has performed as a subcontractor in the carpentry, flooring, and painting trades as well as a General Contractor on thousands of projects in the Chicagoland area. Ashlaur Construction has excelled in the Chicagoland marketplace including several projects within the Affordable Housing, Senior Housing, Public Facility, Mixed-Use Commercial, Multi-Family, and Tenant Improvement markets. More information can be found by visiting the firm's website at http://www.ashlaurconstruction.com.

Media Contact

Julia Waterbury, McShane Construction Company, 847.692.8718, jwaterbury@mcshane.com

SOURCE McShane Construction Company