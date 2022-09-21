Cleveland Film Production Company Launches Movie About Legendary Sales Trainer, Tom Hopkins

Tom Hopkins BVS Film Productions new movie Master Of Sales BVS Film Productions filming Tom Hopkins and his wife in their home in Arizona

BVS Film Productions Premiers The New Movie, MASTER OF SALES, The Story Of Tom Hopkins, Who Has Been Coined One Of The Greatest Salesman That Ever Lived.

Some of the most successful individuals in their industry will tell their inspiring story of success with the help of Tom Hopkins” — Dan Portik

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BVS Film Productions, LLC announces the launch of the new Master Of Sales documentary that profiles the life and rags-to-riches success of one of America’s greatest salesmen, Tom Hopkins.

His seminars and books have influenced the lives of millions for over five decades, and the new documentary not only reveals Tom’s legendary charismatic style and techniques, but also features an impressive list of business luminaries that attribute much of their success to his teachings.

“Tom Hopkins is a true American success story”, states Dan Portik, owner of BVS Film Productions. “His books and seminars have played a pivotal role in helping hundreds of thousands of people transform their lives for the better. After a glorious career of training over five million people on five different continents, Tom has recently announced he is moving towards retirement. With this in mind, I decided that his legacy should be preserved forever in a full length movie. I met with Tom and his team to develop this documentary to not only pay tribute to his life and career, but to also educate people worldwide about his timeless sales techniques and overall outlook on life.”

After three years in the making including one world pandemic, the completed documentary, Master Of Sales, highlights the many milestones of Tom’s career and includes interviews with some of the most influential and successful individuals in the motivational training and business world. People like Sharon Lechter, seven-time NY bestselling author and co-author of the Rich Dad Poor Dad series., Tom Ziglar, son of Zig Ziglar and supplement giant 1st Phorm’s owner and president, Sal Frisella. After attending one of Tom’s seminars, Sal was inspired to develop and grow his health supplement business into a worldwide $150,000,000+ success.

Master Of Sales will inspire business people of all ages to understand sales is an honorable profession, that if practiced correctly, can offer limitless resources, rewards and freedom. Mater Of Sales is available to watch at http://www.tomhopkinsdoc.com or on Vimeo at http://www.vimeo.com/ondemand/masterofsales

Official movie trailer for the new documentary from BVS Film Productions Master Of Sales.