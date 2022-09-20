Daily Session Report for Tuesday, September 20, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
September 20, 2022
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 2:15 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Ryan Warner.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
201 – 0
Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration as Amended
Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration
Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration
Motion to Suspend the Rules
to Consider A05612 (Flood)
200 – 1
201 – 0
Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration as Amended
Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration
89 – 112 (Failed)
Motion to Recommit HB 2682
to the Veteran’s Affairs and
Emergency Preparedness
Committee (Webster)
89 – 112 (Failed)
Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration
Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration
Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration
Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
SB 1237
Bills Referred
HR 229 State Government
HB 2301 Education
HB 2302 Children and Youth
HB 2837 Judiciary
HB 2838 Transportation
Bills Recommitted
HB 34 To Appropriations
HB 1178 To Appropriations
HB 2287 To Appropriations
HB 2425 To Appropriations
HB 2538 To Appropriations
HB 2682 To Appropriations
HB 2783 To Appropriations
SB 1027 To Appropriations
SB 1194 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 143 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2484 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2806 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 225 From Insurance Reported as Amended
SB 1152 From Judiciary Reported as Amended
SB 1208 From Judiciary Reported as Amended
Bills and Resolution Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 424
HB 860
HB 2638
SB 118
SB 797
SB 807
SB 1123
SB 1199
SB 1201
HR 174
Bills and Resolution Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 860
SB 797
SB 807
HR 174
House Resolutions Adopted
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.