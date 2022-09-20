Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, September 20, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

September 20, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:15 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Ryan Warner.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

HB 34 PN 1872

 

 

       A05593 (DAY)

201 – 0          

 

 

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration as Amended

 

HB 1178 PN 3467

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration

 

HB 2287 PN 2675

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration

 

HB 2425 PN 3468

 

 

   Motion to Suspend the Rules

   to Consider A05612 (Flood)

 

200 – 1          

 

       A05612 (FLOOD) 

201 – 0          

 

 

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration as Amended

HB 2538 PN 3021

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration

 

HB 2682 PN 3260

 

 

       A05521 (WEBSTER)

89 – 112        (Failed)

 

Motion to Recommit HB 2682

to the Veteran’s Affairs and

Emergency Preparedness

Committee (Webster)

 

 

 

89 – 112        (Failed)

 

 

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration

 

HB 2783 PN 3456

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration

 

SB 1027 PN 1743

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration

 

SB 1194 PN 1904

Bill Agreed to on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

SB 1237

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 229     State Government

                   

HB 2301   Education

HB 2302   Children and Youth

 

HB 2837   Judiciary

HB 2838   Transportation

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 34           To Appropriations

HB 1178      To Appropriations

HB 2287      To Appropriations

HB 2425      To Appropriations

HB 2538      To Appropriations

HB 2682      To Appropriations

HB 2783      To Appropriations

SB 1027       To Appropriations

SB 1194       To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 143        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2484      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2806      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 225         From Insurance Reported as Amended

SB 1152       From Judiciary Reported as Amended

SB 1208       From Judiciary Reported as Amended

 

Bills and Resolution Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 424

HB 860

HB 2638

SB 118

SB 797

SB 807

SB 1123

SB 1199

SB 1201

HR 174

 

Bills and Resolution Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 424

HB 860

SB 797

SB 807

HR 174

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

