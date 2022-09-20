Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. appoints John P. Hopkins and Carl J. Johnson as new Independent Directors

/EIN News/ -- Jacksonville, FL, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (“BMAC”) (Nasdaq: BMAQ) announces that on September 14, 2022, John P. Hopkins and Carl J. Johnson were appointed to the board of directors as new independent board members.

“We are excited to have two extremely experienced board members added to the board as independent directors. Their backgrounds as executive directors, officers, and advisors come at a great benefit to the stockholders of Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp.,” commented Enzo Villani, Chairman, and CEO of BMAC.

Mr. Hopkins has 40 years of experience in accounting, finance and operations, business turnarounds, acquisitions and divestitures, debt restructuring, and information technology. Most recently, Mr. Hopkins served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Professional Security Broadband Inc., a privately held integrated security, managed services, and business intelligence systems provider to Fortune 500 corporations. As President and Chief Executive Officer, he was responsible for organically growing revenue from $18 million in 2012 to $75 million in 2021 and drove the creation of PSB Exero, an industry-disrupting private cloud-based business intelligence tool that provides a NIST level of system documentation and cyber-defenses for security. Mr. Hopkins began his career in the Big 4 public accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he rose to the level of Audit Manager. Mr. Hopkins was subsequently employed in the roles of Senior Manager of ARCO Chemical Company, Vice President Finance of Cambrex Corporation, Chief Financial Officer of Measurement Specialties, Inc., and Chief Financial Officer of Henry Brothers Electronics (NASDAQ: HBE). Mr. Hopkins also has extensive experience in creating scalable enterprise automation platforms, as well as in leading business and accounting process reengineering and turnarounds. Along with his executive career, Mr. Hopkins served on the board of directors of Professional Security Broadband Inc. from 2011 to 2021 and on the Felician University School of Business Advisory Board from 2019 to 2021. He is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. In addition, Mr. Hopkins currently teaches at New York University Leonard N. School of Business, Seton Hall University Stillman School of Business, Seton Hall University School of Law, and previously at Felician University School of Business. Mr. Hopkins holds an MBA from Villanova University and a Bachelor’s Degree in accounting from West Chester University.

Mr. Johnson has over 40 years of marketing and sales experience in consumer healthcare. In 2019, Mr. Johnson founded Four Peaks Insight, LLC, a business development and executive coaching business. He is also currently serving as a member of ExecHQ, an executive advisory firm. Previously, Mr. Johnson served as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors of Entia Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in the development of pharmaceutical-grade organic compounds, from August 2015 to November 2017. Mr. Johnson served as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors of Matrixx Initiatives, Inc., a marketer of over-the-counter (“OTC”) healthcare products, from July 2001 until October 2008, and again as a member of the Board of Directors of Matrixx Initiatives from February 2011 to February 2014. From 1993 to 2001, Mr. Johnson was Vice President, Commercial Development with Perrigo Company, a leading manufacturer of OTC pharmaceutical and nutritional products for the store brand market. Prior to that, Mr. Johnson held a number of high-level marketing and sales positions at Johnson & Johnson from 1973 to 1989, including the position of V.P. Marketing & Sales for Vistakon, a Johnson & Johnson Company. He also held the position of Director of Marketing for Johnson & Johnson Baby Products Company. Prior to joining Johnson & Johnson, Mr. Johnson was an account executive at Compton Advertising, servicing Procter & Gamble. Mr. Johnson was a member of the Board of Directors of Scolr Pharma, Inc. from 2010 to 2013, including as Chairman from 2011 to 2013. Mr. Johnson also previously served on the boards of the Generic Pharmaceutical Association and the Consumer Healthcare Products Association. Mr. Johnson holds a Master’s of Business Administration — Marketing from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a Bachelor’s of Science in Economics from Wagner College.

The board of directors of BMAC has affirmatively determined that Mr. Hopkins and Mr. Johnson each meet the applicable standards for independence under the rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

In connection with their appointment to the board of directors, Mr. Hopkins and Mr. Johnson are each expected to enter into BMAC’s standard form of indemnity agreement for directors and officers and joinder agreements to be bound by the same provisions of that certain Insider Letter Agreement, dated October 18, 2021, by and between BMAC and each of BMAC ’s officers, directors, and initial stockholders.

About Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp.

BMAC is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more businesses. Although there is no restriction or limitation on what industry or geographic region its target operates in, BMAC intends to pursue prospective targets which are high-growth businesses in blockchain technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The proceeds of the offering will be used to fund such a business combination. The BMAC team consists of blockchain industry investors and executives including Enzo Villani, Chairman and CEO, Wes Levitt, Chief Financial Officer, and board members John Jacobs, Michael Terpin, James Haft, David Shafrir, John P. Hopkins, and Carl J Johnson. Visit www.BMAQ.io for more information.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of BMAC’s initial public offering and search for an initial business combination, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. BMAC expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in BMAC’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Sandra Ditore Partner Alpha Sigma Capital Email: sditore (at) alphasigma.fund