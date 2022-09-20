The Reserve at Mayakoba offers The “Forever Vacation” at Residencies located amidst a Unique Blend of Luxury and Nature
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located on 620 acres of pristine lagoons, jungles, and beaches along the shores of the famed Riviera Maya, in Mexico’s Yucatán peninsula, the Mayakoba Resort is home to award-winning hotels such as the Fairmont Heritage Place, Banyan Tree Mayakoba and the Rosewood Mayakoba. In addition, restaurants, spas and a PGA-sanctioned golf course – El Camaleón, all designed to preserve and enhance the native landscape.
With some 25 restaurants at Mayakoba there is something for everyone taste and although the cuisines may be different, every meal is prepared to the highest standards with choices ranging from Mexican at Aqui Me Qued, La Laguna and the Zapote Bar to Asian at Agave Azul or Saffron to International such as Cocina Milagro and Oriente to name a few.
In addition to providing residents with priority access to the resort’s twenty-three restaurants and four spas there is also exclusive access to the Greg Norman-designed El Camaleón golf course. El Camaleón blends through the diverse ecosystems of Mayakoba, including tropical jungle, dense mangroves, freshwater canals and pristine Riviera Maya oceanfront. The 18-hole PGA TOUR course captures spectacular views in every direction and accommodates golfers of all abilities, with five tee marks at each hole offering distance options for every player.
The residencies themselves at The Reserve at Mayakoba has been designed in response to its unique location, it offers the very rare opportunity to call a piece of this spectacular area home. This private community is thoughtfully crafted with the homeowner's every last need in mind. With underground parking on-site, residences offer one to four-bedroom floor plans and 4-bedroom penthouses. By conserving as much of the natural area as possible, the residences are extremely private, shaded, and boast large terraces and floor-to-ceiling windows, which bring the luxury of nature into the living space. The Reserve at Mayakoba offers independent entrances to the resort and additional security booth access to the residences.
Developed by leading asset management firm Sancus Capital Partners in partnership with Inmobilia, one of the most important real estate developers in the Mexican Southeast, The Reserve at Mayakoba will offer exceptional privacy and enviable amenities across 66,408 square meters of landscaped grounds, footpaths, and canals. Designed by the prestigious international architecture studio L35 in association with Sepúlveda Arquitectos, the development will be completed in two phases and comprise eight towers of nine units, for a total of 144 residences.
In addition to providing residents with priority access to the resort’s twenty-three restaurants, four spas and the Greg Norman-designed El Camaleón golf course, The Reserve at Mayakoba will offer independent entrances to the resort and additional security booth access to the residences. “The Reserve at Mayakoba exemplifies modern design in delicate balance with the natural environment,” Carlos Orozco of the Reserve at Mayakoba. “Featuring innovative architecture conceived in response to its unique setting, the exciting new development will offer residents a truly unparalleled experience of the Riviera Maya.”
“The Reserve at Mayakoba is the culmination of the vision of two leading luxury real estate developers in the region, Sancus Capital and Inmobilia. This partnership, it’s carefully planned architecture and Mayakoba’s unsurpassed natural beauty make it the most exciting project in the Mexican Caribbean. Douglas Elliman’s track record and experience in high end developments makes them the ideal marketing partner for such a unique property. We are very happy with this alliance and believe it is the right formula for success.” Said Carlos Orozco of the Reserve at Mayakoba.
