New children’s book ‘This Little Farmer Went to Market’ helps fund early childhood programs
New children’s book aims to boost early childhood education and literacy programs. ‘Buy One, Give One’ model makes it a great gift with a purpose!
Paired together, This Little Farmer Went to Market and Up Up Up are a great gift set and help make a difference in our community ”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A great book can jumpstart a young reader’s imagination and foster a lifelong love of reading. To help improve early literacy and put more high-quality children’s books in the hands of young kids, Southwest Human Development, one of the nation’s largest nonprofits dedicated to early childhood development, published its second children’s book, This Little Farmer Went to Market. With every book purchased, a book is donated to a family in need.
— Jake Adams, chief development officer at Southwest Human Development
This Little Farmer Went to Market follows the journey our food makes from farm to market. Engaging young readers using bright colors, recognizable foods, and characters representing diverse backgrounds and communities, This Little Farmer Went to Market provides children and their parents with the opportunity to learn, discuss and explore together where food comes from and how it gets to families—in this case, a local farmers’ market. Written by B. G. Hennessy, known for her work on the award-winning Corduroy children’s book series, and illustrated by Mary Ann Fraser, This Little Farmer Went to Market is a must-have for every child’s home library.
This Little Farmer Went to Market was selected from manuscripts submitted to the First Edition Project national children’s book manuscript contest in 2017. The selection committee included a former Caldecott selection committee member, Kathy Short; Little Free Library founder, Todd Bol; former “Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood” writer, Elizabeth Seamans; Brandi Stewart, Changing Hands Bookstore’s children’s book buyer and a variety of other early childhood experts and enthusiastic supporters of early literacy initiatives.
As part of Southwest Human Development’s commitment to early childhood literacy, sales of This Little Farmer Went to Market also include a “Buy One, Give One” concept where the nonprofit donates a book to a child or family in need for each copy sold.
This Little Farmer Went to Market is available for sale online at swhd.org and Amazon.com, along with brick-and-mortar locations including Changing Hands Bookstore, Bookman’s Entertainment Exchange, and Agritopia Farm Store.
In addition to online and retail purchase opportunities, the non-profit is participating in community events throughout the Phoenix area. Starting in November, representatives from Southwest Human Development will sell copies of This Little Farmer Went to Market at two farmers markets in Phoenix: Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market and Uptown Phoenix Farmers Market. There will also be an opportunity to meet the author, B. G. Hennessy, at select farmers market events.
On Nov. 12, 2022, members of Southwest Human Development’s literacy team will host a storytime event and miniature gardening activity for young children at Bookman’s Entertainment Exchange. The free event will take place at their Phoenix location at 8034 N. 19th Ave., from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations are not required to attend.
Southwest Human Development distributes over 115,000 books annually to children, and the organization started this literacy project as a solution for finding high-quality children’s books at an affordable price. The organization’s first book, Up Up Up, sold over one thousand copies and the non-profit donated more than one thousand books to children who otherwise would not have access to high-quality books.
“Paired together, This Little Farmer Went to Market and Up Up Up are a great gift set and help make a difference in our community,” said Jake Adams, chief development officer at Southwest Human Development. “As a parent who reads to two children every night at bedtime, I’ve learned how important it is to connect with my children over a great story. Building a bond over a love of reading is key to developing early childhood literacy.”
Learn more about This Little Farmer Went to Market, Up Up Up, and Southwest Human Development at thislittlefarmer.swhd.org.
About Southwest Human Development
Southwest Human Development is Arizona’s largest nonprofit dedicated to early childhood development. Recognizing a child’s earliest experiences and relationships establish the foundation for all future development, Southwest Human Development’s more than 40 comprehensive programs focus on young children – ages birth to 5 – and their families in the areas of child development and mental health, Easterseals disabilities services, early literacy and Head Start, child welfare and professional education and training. Founded in 1981, Southwest Human Development serves 135,000 children and families each year. Learn more at www.swhd.org.
