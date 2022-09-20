The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Attempts Guinness World Record at “Pool Together Fest” Friday, October 14, 2022
The RBAC “Pool Together Fest” Annual Campaign kick-off community event includes a Guinness World Record attempt for the largest aqua-aerobics class.
The RBAC is truly more than a pool, we want everyone to come and “POOL TOGETHER” as we celebrate the return of everything that the aquatic center means to our great community”PASADENA, CA, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The RBAC will hold its first-ever “Pool Together Fest” at the aquatics center in Brookside Park from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022. The event will include a Guinness World Record attempt for the largest aqua-aerobics class with a live DJ set from DJ Lady C. The festivities will kick off the Annual Campaign "Let's Pool Together", and feature a Pumpkin Splash Patch sponsored by Trader Joe’s, Kid Zone, RBAC competitive team activities, photo and information booths, and for adults, a beer and wine garden and much, much more.
“The RBAC is truly more than a pool, we want everyone to come and “POOL TOGETHER” as we celebrate the return to everything that the aquatic center means to our great community,” said Jimmy Francis, Executive Director of the RBAC. “We are hoping that people will sign-up to be a part of our Guinness World Record-breaking attempt. The Pumpkin Splash Patch is also a first for us!”
Attendees will experience a showcase from RBAC’s exceptional dive team with their expert performances from the springboard platforms. The aquatic teams' lively mixed relays will race through the lanes of the competition pool for bragging rights. Water polo will be participating in an RBAC Coaches Vs Athletes scrimmage! Pick your favorite team and cheer them on! Admission is free for the event, although the Guinness World Record-breaking aqua aerobics class does have a suggested donation for participation with proceeds going to the RBAC "Lets Pool Together" 2022 Annual Campaign. The beer and wine garden and food trucks will have charges and tickets may be purchased on site. For more information and sponsorship opportunities, go to: RosebowlAquatics.org/Support/PoolTogetherFest
About the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center
The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to helping all members of our diverse communities invest in their health and wellness by providing exemplary aquatic educational, competitive, therapeutic, and recreational programs. It is home to the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Water Safety Program that provides EVERY 3rd-grade student in Pasadena Unified School District, including students with special needs, with access to water safety instruction. The RBAC includes two Olympic Pools, Therapy Pool, a weight room, conference rooms, locker rooms, a café, and an aquatics merchandise shop. It hosts world-class swim, dive, and water polo teams and a wide variety of programs including physical therapy, water aerobics, warm water exercise, lap swimming, learn-to-swim lessons, land-based fitness, and yoga.
