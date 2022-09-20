Rapid Tests Market - With CAGR of 11.3% The Market is Expected to Reach $97,606.33 Million

Based on major application, rapid tests market is segmented into infectious disease, cardiology, oncology, pregnancy & fertility, toxicology, glucose monitoring

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rapid Tests Market was valued at $21,455 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach $39,103 Million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2017 to 2023. Rapid Tests provide patients with diagnostic results and the best using it in thorough research. as in resource-limited settings. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer, the increase in rapid testing due to the quality of testing and the cost of testing, is driving the growth of the rapid testing market. In addition, other factors such as speed of analysis, specificity, and stability are driving the growth of the market worldwide.

Rapid testing provides immediate test results to patients. They are used in primary research and in settings with limited resources. Rapid tests are used to diagnose various diseases and health problems such as flu, malaria, cancer, pregnancy and childbirth, etc.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer, increase in rapid testing due to quality of testing, and low cost of testing are driving the growth of the rapid testing market . In addition, other factors such as speed of analysis, specificity, and stability are driving the growth of the market worldwide. In addition, the growth in personalized care and the increase in support programs by manufacturers encourage the use of rapid testing, which improves market growth. However, strict government regulations for the adoption of rapid testing and the recall of many products due to false results are expected to hinder market growth.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Alere Inc. (Abbott Laboratories)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cepheid, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of rapid tests market research to identify potential rapid tests market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global rapid tests market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Stringent government regulations for the approval of rapid tests and recall of several products due to false results have hampered the market growth. North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to surge in healthcare awareness and increase in use of home care medicinal devices. In addition, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the key players during the forecast period.

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

The outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) began in late December, 2019 in Hubei province of Wuhan city in China. The virus, namely, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is transmitted among humans. The application of COVID-19 rapid test is useful in detection of corona virus, and thus provides essential guidance for subsequent diagnosis, evaluation, and treatment of COVID-19. The demand for COVID-19 rapid test increased with surge in number of COVID-19 patients.

♦ 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4633

The rapid tests market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global rapid tests market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

