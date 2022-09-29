TAO Founder Maggie Tseng Earns Accolades as a Top Stager
Tseng was recognized with two recent awards, highlighting her professionalism and innovation in the staging industry
To be mentioned in the same circles as so many other esteemed designers from across the country is humbling.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maggie Tseng, founder of TAO, has been an influential name in interior design and home staging circles since emerging on the scene in the Los Angeles area in 2018. She has grown TAO, a fast-growing home staging company, to commendable success in a short period of time. And now, in recognition of her efforts, Tseng has been named a Top Ten 2022 Professional Stager of the Year in the Occupied Staging Category for the United States and included on the 2022 Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging List.
— Maggie Tseng
The Top Ten 2022 Professional Stager of the Year in the Occupied Staging Category for the United States award recognizes Tseng for her professionalism and excellence in the staging industry while also recognizing her efforts for advancing recognition of the industry and raising industry standards. Tseng's inclusion on The 2022 Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging List celebrates her as one of the most powerful people working within the real estate staging industry and recognizes her efforts in advancing professionalism and excellence in real estate staging.
Tseng's rise within the industry hasn't been easy as an Asian woman. She came to the US as an immigrant, charting her own path to success in a competitive industry. Leveraging her drive to succeed, innate cultural IQ, and unwavering love of her heritage, Tseng has successfully built one of LA's most recognizable interior design and home staging firms from the ground up, never compromising her values while overcoming a host of cultural challenges and language barriers.
“I am honored to be a recipient of these two awards,” said Tseng. “To be mentioned in the same circles as so many other esteemed designers from across the country, like renowned stager Jason Saft, is humbling. These awards are also a testament to the endless hours I've put in and the struggles I've overcome to grow Hwowz Concept, my dream, into a successful business that others look to as a source of inspiration for their dreams. I look forward to building on this success and creating a legacy that my team and I can continue to be proud of.”
To learn more about Tseng’s interior design and home staging firm TAO, visit https://www.hwowzconcept.com/.
