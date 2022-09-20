Introducing CleanForce Mega 1000 Air Purifier, the Most Advanced Air Purifier for Large Rooms

Offering the highest clean air delivery rate on the market, CleanForce is proving to be a popular choice for homes, offices and schools.

CHINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- CleanForce Technology Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of the most innovative and intelligent air purifier yet to hit the market. Providing a professional solution to combat air pollutants, the affordable CleanForce Mega 1000 Air Purifier incorporates a double filtration system and 360-degree air distribution in order to cover the greatest possible area.According to the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), the top five air quality problems in the U.S. are all indoor air problems. Indoor air quality can be as much as two to five times more polluted than outdoor air, a fact made even more disturbing by the continued presence of COVID-19 and the more recent Delta virus. To combat this problem, the CDC highly recommends the use of HEPA Air Purifiers to enhance air cleaning, especially in higher risk areas.On a mission to deliver “better air for a better life,” CleanForce Technology has partnered with the world's most respected testing labs to produce its latest, cutting-edge air purifier. With superior purification capacity, the CleanForce Mega 1000 Air Purifier has the highest CADR value on the market.“We are tremendously proud of our achievement,” says PR Manager Luis Correa. “Not only is this air purifier the best on the market, it’s also extremely affordable!”The CleanForce Mega 1000 Air Purifier offers a number of features not seen in similar products:• Superior Purification CapacityDesigned for extensive space purification, its dual air inlet, double fan, and dual filter design enable its CADR value to reach 1000m3 / h (CFM=600ft3/m).• Multi-integrated Filtration TechnologyCleanForce air purifiers can trap 99.97% of extra-fine particles like DNA/RNA based virus and bacterial, dust mite, pollen, and mold spore.• Smart and QuietHigh-precision laser particle sensor Smart Technology allows the purifier to automatically adjust its fan speed to make adjustments for real-time air quality measurements, helping to save energy.• User-Friendly DesignEasy to use, with a touch screen panel that allows access to all of the features, including sleep mode, timer, filter replacement reminder, power, child-lock, light, smart/auto mode, and fan speed.• Fully VerifiedETL Listed, FCC Certified, Energy Star Verified, California air resources board (CARB), CA PROP 65 certified and EPA registered.For more information about this remarkable new product, visit the website at www.cleanforceair.com or Amazon About the CompanyA California-based company dedicated to bringing Hi-Tech air purifying products to the market, CleanForce Air makes the latest in air purification technology widely available to improve indoor air quality for families everywhere. To ensure their products perform at the highest levels and incorporate the latest technology, the company has partnered with the world’s most respected testing labs.CleanForce purifiers are all fully verified and subjected to strict testing--meeting and exceeding quality control standards for energy efficiency, performance, and safety.